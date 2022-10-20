With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of a rebuild, wide receiver Chase Claypool has had his name floated in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline. At 2-4, the Steelers are reportedly willing to listen to offers on Claypool in order to better position themselves to contend in the future. The 24-year-old is in just his third season in the league and could be a valuable addition for any team in need of a buff at wide receiver.

With Claypool potentially on the move, the former second-round pick should receive significant trade interest from teams in the coming weeks. If the Steelers are truly willing to move on from Claypool, there are various teams who need to be on the phone with Omar Khan as soon as possible.

This season, Claypool has been targeted 36 times, coming down with 23 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown. His yards per catch are down from 14.6 last season to just 9.8 in 2022. A move to some new surroundings could benefit Claypool while also helping the Steelers restock for the future.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the best trade destinations for Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool at the deadline.

Chase Claypool trade destinations

3. New York Giants

The New York Giants’ current wide receivers are more frequently discussed for the time they spend off the field than on it. That’s a problem. Kadarius Toney has only played a total of 22 percent of snaps since being drafted in the first round in 2021. Meanwhile, Kenny Golladay still has not scored a touchdown in the first season-plus since signing a mega-deal with the team. This year, Daniel Jones’ top target has been Richie James, who has just 19 catches and 189 yards on the year. The need for an upgrade at the position is evident, especially given the team is off to a 5-1 start and thoughts of reaching the playoffs are becoming more than pipe dreams.

Claypool would fit perfectly in with the Giants’ timeline and would have a clear opportunity to take over the WR1 role, which is practically vacant. Toney and Golladay’s future with the team feels uncertain at best, and a move for Claypool could add some stability to a WR room that’s lacking it.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

After a hot start, the Jaguars have cooled off massively over the past few weeks. Losers of three straight, the Jaguars can at least take solace in the strides Trevor Lawrence has taken in his second season. In order to further surround Lawrence with talent, the Jags should be strongly considering making a trade for Claypool. The 24-year-old would match up with their young nucleus and would provide another big-bodied target for Lawrence to target. At 6-foot-4 and near 240 pounds, Claypool presents a difficult matchup for opposing DBs.

While the group of Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram have been solid for the Jags, adding the frame of Claypool into the core could truly open up the offense. Lawrence would have another young, premier target to throw to, which would only serve to aid his development. A deal with the Jags make sense, if they’re willing to meet Pittsburgh’s asking price.

1. Green Bay Packers

The Packers are one of the teams who were heavily linked to Claypool out of the gates when the rumors of a potential trade emerged. It makes sense, and it’s clear to see why. The Packers have one of the shallowest group of wide receivers across the league. With Randall Cobb injured and the veteran Sammy Watkins also laboring, the Packers have had to lean upon Allen Lazard and a slew of rookies in 2022. While Romeo Doubs has shown flashes, as has Christian Watson, the team lacks the talent to compete against top secondaries.

Getting Aaron Rodgers a target like Chase Claypool could change everything in Green Bay. Not only would it present him with a huge 6-4 receiver with whom he could form a strong rapport, it could also help them establish the running game by keeping defenses in check through the air. A tandem of Lazard and Claypool atop the receiving depth chart is nothing to scoff at, and it would help the duo of AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones face less crowded boxes on interior rushes.