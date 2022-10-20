RUMOR: Could the Packers trade for Steelers’ Chase Claypool to help out Aaron Rodgers?

The Green Bay Packers offense has struggled mightily to open the 2022 season. Their failure to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason, at wide receiver has hurt them badly early on in the season, and it’s played a big role in their 3-3 start to their 2022 campaign. It seems like Green Bay may be looking to make some in season moves in an effort to fix their woeful passing game.

The Packers are reportedly going to be aggressive in their efforts to pull off a trade for some wide receiver help before the trade deadline, and that has led them to Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Steelers offense laboring to start this season as well, rumors have it that the Packers have settled in on Claypool as the guy who can help open their offense back up.

“A few general managers I’ve spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market,” — @JFowlerESPN who suggests Chase Claypool as a potential target. Fowler has been saying since before the draft, a Claypool trade is in play for PIT. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 18, 2022

The #Packers are reportedly “All In” on current #Steelers WR Chase Claypool and will attempt to trade for him before the NFL trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/fYRpwzQ4mn — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) October 20, 2022

This is certainly an interesting rumor, as the Packers could use all the help they can get on offense. Claypool has had a fairly slow start to the season, but he had a huge game in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD) and helped the Steelers pull off a shocking upset.

Claypool has the talent to be a top receiver, but he isn’t going to be able to reach his potential with Pittsburgh in their offense right now considering they can’t seem to figure out whether Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett gives them a better shot at winning.

While Pittsburgh may be reluctant to trade one of their best offensive playmakers in Claypool, the Packers certainly appear to be in a better position to contend this season. Green Bay’s desperation could help them pull off a surprise trade for Claypool, and his status may be worth watching as the trade deadline approaches.