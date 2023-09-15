Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers lasted just four snaps in his New York Jets regular season debut until a snapped Achilles tendon ended his year and the Jets' Super Bowl dreams. The franchise's starting quarterback is now Zach Wilson, the former second-overall pick who has been benched more times than New York football fans care to remember. Somehow, maybe due more to three interceptions thrown by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen than anything else, the Jets were able to overcome the AFC East favorite Bills in the season-opener and win in overtime.

Zach Wilson was serviceable, completing two-thirds of his passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His passer rating on the night was 81.4. The Jets won on Monday Night Football, but it is difficult to see the team even as a playoff contender as long as Zach Wilson is under center. It is hard to believe, but that was actually one of Wilson's better games under center. The former BYU QB has a career passer rating of 71.2, and of his 23 career appearances (22 starts), he only has four games in which he has thrown a touchdown and also not thrown an interception. None of those contests were multi-TD games.

With running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, plus a stout defense, the Jets have the pieces in place to be an elite team. Only now they are down their elite quarterback. Could a trade be in order? One name insiders are tossing around is Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Jets trade for Kirk Cousins makes sense after Aaron Rodgers injury

After a surprising 13-4 finish last year, the Vikings are 0-2 to begin the 2023 campaign. Their record-breaking 11 one-score wins in 2022 have now become losses of three and six points as luck and momentum have finally caught up to them. An 0-2 start is not an insurmountable deficit, but what if Minnesota is 0-3 or 0-4? Just six teams in NFL history have made the playoffs after losing their first three games. Only one has reached the postseason after an 0-4 start.

One or two more losses in the next few weeks, and the Vikings might consider punting on their franchise quarterback. Cousins is an unrestricted free agent after this year, and it is hard to see Minnesota giving a multi-year extension to the 35-year-old.

As for the Jets, waiting to draft a potential starting quarterback is a gamble, and the free-agent quarterback market in 2024 is sparse. After Cousins, the next best options are Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, and Baker Mayfield. These are hardly the type of guys to lead your team to the playoffs. The Jets already made the move to win now by acquiring 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers and accepted the risks

Why not double down and trade for Kirk Cousins? With Rodgers out, the Jets will send a second-round and not a first-round pick back to the Green Bay Packers due to snap-based incentives attached to the trade. While New York's 2024 first and second-rounders are technically tied up until the season is over, the Jets could still look to send either of their first two picks from 2025 to the Vikings in exchange for Cousins.

The New York Jets are a quarterback away from a legitimate playoff run, and Kirk Cousins offers an ideal of value, experience, and play-making ability. The opportunity is right, as the veteran QB is a free agent after this season. The time is now for the Jets to go all-in on a potential franchise quarterback.