Blake Lively has an amazing car collection. Lively is a popular Hollywood actress who has starred in several hit productions. Since making waves in TV series Gossip Girl, Lively went on to earn memorable roles in the big screens such as The Shallows, The Age of Adaline, The Town, and IF.

Given Lively’s major fame, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Blake Lively’s amazing $350K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lively has a net worth of around $30 million. With plenty of cash to spend, it isn’t surprising that she decided to purchase a few nice cars, as per sources.

6. Toyota Prius

The cheapest car in Lively’s collection is a Toyota Prius. Sold in the market for $25,735, a Toyota Prius isn’t cheap by any means. In fact, it’s one of the premium models made by Toyota. This elite hatchback should be an easy drive for The Age of Adaline actress.

The Prius is powered by a 1.8-liter Inline-4 engine. It produces 121 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, this top-tier hatchback can go full speed up to 112 mph and has a two-speed automatic continuous variable transmission. On the other hand, the Prius can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 11 seconds.

5. Mini John Cooper Works convertible

Next up on this list is Lively’s Mini John Cooper Works convertible, which costed the Gossip Girl actress around $29,600. The Mini John Cooper Works convertible is well-loved among car enthusiasts for its sleek and compact look that easily turns some heads on the streets. Furthermore, interior-wise, it features a 6.5-inch display that allows access to social media platforms.

The Mini John Cooper Works convertible derives its power from a 1.6-liter inline 4 engine. This allows it to produce 208 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it’s capable of going as fast as 150 mph and has a six-speed manual transmission. In terms of acceleration, this unique convertible can move from 0 to 60 mph in just 6½ seconds.

4. Lexus SC 430

Aside from the Mini John Cooper Works convertible, Lively also owns another convertible in the form of the Lexus SC430. For this convertible, the award-winning actress shelled out $68,405. The SC430 has a lavish interior while also allowing Lively to drive around the city with style.

The Lexus SC430 sources its power from a 4.3-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 288 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it has a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission, and it can drive as fast as 149 mph. On the other hand, it takes less than six seconds for it to go from zero to 60 mph.

3. GMC Yukon Denali

While Lively is a big fan of convertibles, it seems like the same can be said about her love for SUVs. In fact, The Shallows actress has a GMC Yukon Denali parked in her garage. For this full-sized SUV, Lively paid around $70,295. The greatest attraction of the Yukon Denali lies in its massive interior, which is capable of transporting up to eight passengers.

Built with a 5.3-liter V8 engine, the Yukon Denali produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, in just under six seconds, this massive SUV can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under six seconds. Designed with a 10-speed shiftable automatic transmission, it can reach a top speed of 113 mph.

2. 2021 Cadillac Escalade





Like a lot of Hollywood celebrities, Lively is also an owner of a Cadillac Escalade. For the Age of Adaline star, she has the 2021 version.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade easily has a sharp exterior that will garner some attention. However, its main attraction is the lavish interior that only offers the best comfort ideal for any Hollywood A-lister like Lively. For this top-tier SUV, Lively took out $76,195 from her pockets.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade operates from a 6.2-liter V8 powertrain. It produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can easily accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in just under six seconds. In terms of speed, it has no problems reaching a maximum speed of 130 mph.

1. Tesla Model S

Retailing in the market for $80,000, the most expensive car in Lively’s collection is a Tesla Model S. The Tesla Model S is a futuristic car that should not only help the Hollywood actress reduce her carbon footprint, but she should be able to enjoy comfortable drives with this modern masterpiece.

The Tesla Model S is powered by a 85-kwH single-motor engine. This allows it to produce 380 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it has a single-speed transmission, and it go as fast as 140 mph. And it just needs 5.4 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Blake Lively’s amazing $350K car collection.