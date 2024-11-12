Brett Favre was a decorated NFL player back in his playing days. He was a three-time NFL MVP and led the Green Bay Packers to the win at Super Bowl XXXI. Given Favre's accomplishments in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Brett Favre's incredible $690K car collection, with photos.

These days, Favre is dealing with a Parkinson's Disease diagnosis. Still, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Favre has a net worth of around $100 million. With extra cash to spare, the three-time NFL MVP decided to fill his garage with some luxurious vehicles, as per sources.

6. Toyota Tacoma

According to reports, Favre is a huge fan of the outdoors. As a result, it isn't surprising that he has a handy pickup truck parked in his garage in the form of the Toyota Tacoma, which is valued at around $30,000, which makes it the cheapest vehicle in Favre's collection.

The Tacoma is a solid-sized pickup truck that should come in handy for outdoor activities. It possesses solid cargo space for transporting some outdoor essentials. Furthermore, its off-roading features should allow Favre to pass through some of the most unforgiving terrain.

The Toyota Tacoma is built with a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 powertrain. It produces 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed automatic transmission, this elite pickup truck can reach a maximum speed of 113 mph. In addition to this, the Toyota Tacoma requires less than eight seconds to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph.

5. Audi TT Coupe

Next up on this list is an Audi TT Coupe. For picking up the Audi TT Coupe, the Super Bowl XXXI champion shelled out around $45,000, which is a bit higher compared to its average market price. Favre got an Audi TT Coupe which already had some modifications done. The Audi TT Coupe boasts of a sleek and sporty look with the ability to impress in terms of performance.

The Audi TT Coupe sources its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it can run as fast as 155 mph, and it has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In terms of acceleration, it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph with ease in a little over five seconds.

4. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

The next car in Favre's collection is a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible. For this old-school masterpiece on wheels, the three-time NFL MVP paid around $4,240. However, the Corvette Stingray Convertible isn't cheap by any means. In fact, the value of this vintage piece has skyrocketed to $75,000 today.

The Corvette Stingray Convertible derives its power from a 7.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. This allows it to produce 390 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. It has a three-speed manual transmission, and this old-school convertible can reach a top speed of 142 mph. It also needs less than five seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. Jaguar XJ

Another car that stands out in Favre's collection is a Jaguar XJ, which cost him around $125,000. The Jaguar XJ is a luxurious sedan that should never go out of style anytime soon.

It features a premium look combined with a lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. With Jaguar reportedly improving their production, it's easy to see why the Jaguar XJ has earned its way back to a solid reputation in the car industry.

The Jaguar XJ is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. It produces 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it can speed up to 174 mph. On the other hand, when it comes to acceleration, it has no problems moving from 0 to 60 mph in just under 4½ seconds.

2. BMW i8

Speaking of super cars, Favre just couldn't resist getting a BMW i8. For this beauty on wheels, the former Packers star paid around $165,000. The BMW i8 is a luxury coupe that offers a futuristic design that stands out like no other. Moreover, this head-turning coupe also doesn't disappoint in terms of performance. In fact, it's fuel efficiency is an added bonus.

The BMW i8 relies on a 1.5-liter Turbo Inline-3 powertrain. It produces 369 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, this top-of-the-line coupe can go as fast as 155 mph. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in just over four seconds.

1. Lamborghini Urus

Retailing in the market for $250,000, the most expensive car in Favre's collection is a Lamborghini Urus. The Urus is a top-tier SUV with the ability to perform like a super car. Aside from its elite performance, the Urus also provides the utmost comfort. As an added bonus, Favre can take this for a spin whenever he wants to enjoy the outdoors thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

The Urus produces 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It needs a little more than 3½ seconds to go from a standstill to 60 mph. Moreover, it has an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it can go up to 190 mph, making it the fastest car in Favre's collection.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brett Favre's incredible $690K car collection.