Former Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre is revealing he has Parkinson's Disease. The retired NFL star revealed his diagnosis while addressing Congress Tuesday about welfare reform, per CBS Sports.

Favre played for the Packers from 1992-2007 and is known as one of the best gunslingers to ever play the game. He started 321 consecutive games from 1992-2010, the most in league in history. He also played for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings after leaving Green Bay. Favre spent the 1991 season with Atlanta.

Favre was known for being a tough and physical quarterback who wasn't afraid to take hits and throw the ball all over the field. He threw more interceptions than anyone else in the NFL, but he also set numerous passing records. He won a Super Bowl with the Packers in the 1996 season, while also taking the team to the championship game in the 1997 campaign.

Brett Favre has spoken out about health issues for NFL players

Favre is an advocate for more funding and research on how injuries impact football players, particularly head injuries. Favre suffered several concussions during his long NFL career. He has invested in companies that are trying to develop drugs to treat concussions, which is part of the reason why he is testifying to Congress. Favre's involvement with a company developing a drug to treat concussions is under state scrutiny in Mississippi.

The former Packers quarterback has been open about his own personal health matters in the past. He's revealed he deals with memory loss, something he attributes to his days playing football. He openly spoke out about parents not allowing their children to play football at a young age. Favre has also said he wants to learn more about the disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which is an illness linked to repeated trauma to the head.

Favre is 54-years-old, which makes this diagnosis even more shocking. Packers fans everywhere are giving their support to their legendary quarterback as he gets treatment for Parkinson's Disease.