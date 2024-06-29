Charles Barkley is a Basketball Hall of Famer, having won an NBA MVP, making 11 All-Star Game appearances, and led the NBA in rebounds. Nowadays Barkley continues to make his mark in basketball as an analyst, but Barkley recently announced he will be retiring from TV work after the 2024-25 NBA season. Given Barkley's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Charles Barkley's incredible $479K car collection, with photos.

As an NBA legend, Barkley made a lot of money throughout his career both as an analyst and as a player. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Barkley has a net worth of around $60 million. With plenty of cash to spare, Barkley filled up his garage with some head-turning purchases, as per sources.

6. 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo

The cheapest car in Charles Barkley's car collection is a 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo, which is valued at $12,000 in the market. Although it's the cheapest car in Barkley's collection, this Porsche masterpiece isn't cheap by any means.

This car was considered to be one of the fastest cars during its day. However, the former NBA MVP wasn't a fan in terms of driving this very vehicle, according to reports. In fact, he considers it the worst purchase of his life.

The 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo gets its power from a 2-liter boxer engine. It produces 220 horsepower and 243 pound-foot of torque. Moreover, with a five-speed manual transmission, this Porsche can reach a top speed of 152 mph. In just 6.5 seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

5. 2011 Lincoln Navigator

Given Barkley's bulky 6-foot-6 and 252-pound frame, it isn't surprising that the 11-time All-Star also owns a SUV in the form of the 2011 Lincoln Navigator. Aside from its practicality, its roomy interior should offer some comfortable rides.

For purchasing the 2011 Lincoln Navigator, Barkley took out $15,530 from his pockets. With the features of this enormous SUV, it isn't surprising that Barkley is often spotted driving it to work.

The 2011 Lincoln Navigator derives its power from a 6.0-liter V8 engine. It produces 310 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, in terms of acceleration, it can go from standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than eight seconds. On the other hand, this massive SUV can still go full speed at 218 mph with the assistance of its six-speed automatic transmission.

4. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

While Barkley isn't a huge fan of spending on expensive cars, the former NBA MVP just couldn't resist not having a futuristic car like the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E in his car collection. Although he only owns one, thanks to being a promoter of the Ford brand at the Arizona Golf Tournament, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E easily stands out in his collection.

Built with an electric motor, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E produces 480 horsepower. A car like this costs at least $43,995 in the market, according to online outlets.

3. 2022 Audi A4

Next up on Barkley's car collection list is a 2022 Audi A4. Sold in the market for around $51,995, the 2022 Audi A4 is a luxury sedan fit for a Basketball Hall of Famer like Barkley. Although Barkley believes it's a waste of money to spend big-time for cars, he certainly made another exception for the 2022 Audi A4, which is a car he loves to use when taking out his family for outings.

The 2022 Audi A4 produces 261 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. On the other hand, a seven-speed automated manual transmission allows it to speed up to 131 mph. In just 5.3 seconds, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

2. 2020 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label

Not only does Barkley have the 2011 Lincoln Navigator, but the current Inside the NBA analyst also had to get a 2020 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label, which made Barkley shell out $88,299.

With Barkley's large stature, the 2020 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label should easily house his bulky frame thanks to its spacious interior. This provides the basketball analyst the utmost comfort whenever he needs to attend some special occasions with style.

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label sources its power from a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little above six seconds. Furthermore, in terms of speed, this SUV can peak at 230 mph with the assistance of its 10-speed automatic transmission.

1. 2011 Bentley Continental Sports

Sold in the market for $267,000, the most-expensive car in Charles Barkley's car collection is a 2011 Bentley Continental Sports. Boasting of a sleek and sporty look, it isn't surprising that Barkley made room for this special car. Not only does it possess an eye-catching design, but it surely makes its mark on the road in terms of elite performance.

With a 6.0-liter W12 engine, it produces 621 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. On the other hand, its six-speed shiftable automated manual transmission allows it to reach a maximum speed of 131 mph. In just a hairline above five seconds, it can also easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Charles Barkley's incredible $479K car collection.