Chuck Liddell has an incredible car collection. Liddell is a well-respected former UFC fighter, having earned one reign as a UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Liddell is also the record holder for the most knockouts in UFC Light Heavyweight Division history.

Given Liddell's feats in the octagon, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a UFC Hall of Famer like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Chuck Liddell's incredible $676K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Liddell has a net worth of around $12 million. With a successful fighting career, Liddell opted to invest in some hot rides.

5. 1998 Ford Ranger

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Liddell's car collection is a 1998 Ford Ranger, which is valued in the market for around $4,279. It's also the oldest car in his garage. Nonetheless, the Ranger is a true manifestation of Liddell's humble beginnings, given that it was his go-to vehicle for his daily routines.

The Ranger operates on a 2.0-liter Inline-4 powertrain, producing 80 horsepower and 106 lb-ft of torque. It takes more than 14 seconds to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it's equipped with a five-speed manual transmission.

4. 2005 Hummer H2

For more photos, click here

Aside from the 1998 Ford Ranger, Liddell also has another elite SUV in his garage that comes in the form of the 2005 Hummer H2. For this beast on the road, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion took out $52,430 from his pockets. The Hummer H2 is a compact SUV but possesses more size compared to the older 1998 Ford Ranger.

In terms of features, the Hummer H2 should also be able to flourish in off-roading situations, making it another ideal vehicle for Liddell's love for the outdoors.

In addition to this, the Hummer H2 also has a more aggressive exterior, making it easily stand out wherever Liddell chooses to go. Given the features of this monster SUV, it's easy to see why the UFC Hall of Famer just had to pick one up for himself.

The Hummer H2 derives its power from a 6.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 325 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of acceleration, the Hummer H2 has no problems going from standstill position to 60 mph with ease in just under 10½ seconds. Furthermore, this compact SUV can also reach a maximum speed of 93 mph, and it has a four-speed automatic transmission.

3. Land Rover Range Rover

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for as much as $79,425, another SUV in Liddell's solid car collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. The Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for family outings.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover also has the ability to thrive in some of the toughest terrain as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities.

The Range Rover produces 375 horsepower and 375 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 5.0-liter V8 engine. With a six-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover can go as fast as 124 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than seven seconds.

2. 2013 BMW 760Li

For more photos, click here

While Liddell is a huge fan of SUVs, he did leave some room for a classy sedan like the BMW 760Li. For this one, Liddell probably took out around $140,700 from his pockets.

The BMW 760Li features a premium design both in the exterior and the interior. Furthermore, its lavish interior combined with safety features make it a must-have for the record holder for the most knockouts in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division.

The BMW 760Li gets its power from a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. It produces 535 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. This top-tier sedan can go full speed as fast as 155 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to this, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds.

1. Ferrari F430

For more photos, click here

Like nearly everyone else, the former UFC fighter is also a huge fan of Ferraris. As a result, Liddell just had to pick up the Ferrari F430. The Ferrari F430 is easily an eye-catcher that's designed to take over any road it drives to. As a result, it's easily one of the most coveted super cars in the market.

In terms of features, the Ferrari F430 possesses a sporty look that never goes out of style. While the Ferrari F430 is a hit in terms of its design, staying true to the brand, it also doesn't disappoint when it comes to performance. Furthermore, the Ferrari F430's main attraction is it's built in with F1 technology to take its abilities to another level.

The Ferrari F430 derives its power from a 4.3-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 483 horsepower and 343 lb-ft of torque. The Ferrari F430 can go as fast as 193 mph with the assistance of a six-speed automated manual transmission. When it comes to acceleration, the Ferrari F430 can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in around four seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chuck Liddell's incredible $676K car collection.