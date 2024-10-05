Daniel Radcliffe has a surprising car collection. Radcliffe is a popular actor who rose to fame for his role as Harry Potter on the big screens. Since then, Radcliffe has continued to shine by taking up roles in Guns Akimbo, Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, and many more. He is also a Primetime Emmy nominee.

Given Radcliffe's popularity around the world, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Daniel Radcliffe's surprising $682K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Radcliffe has a net worth of around $110 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that he decided to invest in a few rides to make his life more comfortable. Based on sources, Radcliffe owns a supercar, some regular cars, and a couple of SUVs.

6. Fiat Grande Punto

The cheapest car in Radcliffe's car collection is a Fiat Grande Punto, which costs around $3,000. Although it's the cheapest car in Radcliffe's collection, the Fiat Grande Punto also holds fond memories for the Harry Potter star. It was reportedly a car Radcliffe purchased to celebrate his 18th birthday.

Around this time, Radcliffe was still trying to make a name for himself in Hollywood, so the size of the Fiat Grande Punto made it ideal for him to move through traffic easier. Moreover, it surely gave him an easier time to roam around the city on a low profile without getting the attention of the paparazzi.

The Fiat Grande Punto is powered by a 1.4-liter Turbo Inline-4 engine. It produces 120 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, with a five-speed manual transmission, this hatchback can go from 0 to 60 mph in under nine seconds. It also has a top speed of 120 mph.

5. Volkswagen Passat

When Radcliffe finally established his reputation in Hollywood, the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor made an upgrade to a Volkswagen Passat. For this respectable sedan, the Harry Potter star probably shelled out around $30,000.

The Volkswagen Passat should come in handy for Radcliffe if he needs a car to drive to his sets. Moreover, it's also a sedan that he can take for a spin while running his errands.

Deriving its power from a 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 engine, it produces 174 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of torque. The Volkswagen Passat is also equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, allowing it to go full speed at 127 mph. In addition to this, it can also accelerate from standstill to 60 mph in just a hairline below nine seconds.

4. BMW X5 M Competition

Next up on this list is Radcliffe's BMW X5 M Competition. Around this time of purchase, the Harry Potter star probably took out approximately $105,000 from his pockets. It's also the first SUV in this list. The BMW X5 M Competition should consistently provide Radcliffe some comfortable rides around the city thanks to its premium interior.

Built in with a 4.4-liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine, it produces 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Radcliffe will also have no problems with speed, as this SUV can also go as fast as 177 mph. Moreover, designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under five seconds.

3. BMW X7

It looks like Radcliffe is a huge fan of BMW SUVs. Aside from the BMW X5 M Competition, the award-winning actor also owns a BMW X7. Sold in the market for around $120,000, the BMW X7 is another reliable SUV that offers the utmost comfort thanks to luxurious amenities and a roomy interior.

This should allow Radcliffe to relax with ease when he's on the road with his partner, Erin Darke, and their young son. The BMW X7 sources its power from a 4.4-liter Twin-Turbo V8 with Mild Hybrid engine. This allows it to produce 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of speed, the BMW X7 can peak at 130 mph. In addition to this, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this premium SUV can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds.

2. Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography

The third SUV in Radcliffe's car collection is the Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography, which is also the most expensive among the three at $211,000. This luxury SUV doesn't disappoint in terms of cabin space, interior space, and performance on the road. As a result, it isn't surprising that many Hollywood celebrities, including Radcliffe, has at least one parked in their garage.

Powered by a 5.0-liter Supercharged V8 engine, it produces 557 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just exactly five seconds thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This top-of-the-line SUV also doesn't disappoint in terms of speed, capable of speeding at 155 mph.

1. Lamborghini Huracan

The most expensive car in Radcliffe's car collection is a Lamborghini Huracan, which retails for around $213,000. Staying true to the brand, the Lamborghini Huracan is another work of art. This masterpiece was carefully designed to not only stand out on the streets but to also outclass most cars in the market.

This elite supercar can go as fast as 202 mph. With a seven-speed auto-shift manual transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds. Furthermore, getting its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine, it produces 602 horsepower.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Daniel Radcliffe's surprising $682K car collection.