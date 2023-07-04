Daniel Radcliffe and partner Erin Darke finally announced the gender of their newborn baby! In April, the couple welcomed their first child into the world, with limited information. The notoriously private couple finally revealed the gender of their baby; it's a boy, per E! News.

Daniel Radcliffe welcomed fatherhood almost two months ago. Although it's been “crazy and intense,” the Harry Potter alum views it as a “privilege” to have time with his son.

“It's great,” Radcliffe said. “It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing—it's a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.”

He and longtime partner Erin Darke are “having a great time” as new parents. But, both are actors. Radcliffe knows parenthood “certainly will” affect his career moving forward.

“It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him,” he said. “And I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year.”

“So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective—not more selective, I've always been selective—but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years.”

This news of their son comes about after the quiet reveal of Darke's and Radcliffe's baby announcement. The couple aren't married, but have been dating since 2012.

“It was one of those instant things where you're like, ‘Oh, I really like this person,'” Radcliffe told Parade in 2014. “You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations.”