Deion Sanders has an incredible car collection. Sanders played both in MLB and the NFL as a dual-sport athlete. In the NFL, Sanders won two Super Bowl titles. He also went to one World Series. Nowadays, he coaches Colorado football.

Given Sanders' accomplishments in sports, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Deion Sanders' incredible $586K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sanders has a net worth of around $45 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the dual-sport athlete decided to splurge on his garage, which is dominated by pickup trucks as per sources.

7. 2017 Custom Smart Fortwo

The cheapest car in Sanders' collection is a 2017 Custom Smart Fortwo. For this masterpiece, Sanders shelled out $16,140. Although it's the cheapest car, it holds a special place in his garage given that the iconic dual-sport athlete even had it customized by receiving a “Prime” branding.

The Custom Smart Fortwo sources its power from a 1.0-liter Inline-3 engine. This allows it to produce 89 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque. It has a six-speed automatic transmission, and the Custom Smart Fortwo can reach a top speed of 96 mph. In addition to this, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 10 seconds.

6. 2017 GMC Savana 2500 Explorer Conversion

Next up on this list is a 2017 GMC Savana 2500 Explorer Conversion, which is valued in the market for around $54,000. The Savana 2500 Explorer Conversion should come in handy when Sanders wants to go on long road trips.

It offers a handful of luxurious amenities, including massaging seats and an HD TV for the utmost comfort. Moreover, its off-roading capabilities allow it to pass through some rough terrain.

The Savana 2500 Explorer Conversion is powered by a 6.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 360 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it relies on a six-speed automatic transmission.

5. 2016 Ford F-350 SuperDuty King Ranch Crew Cab

Sanders is a fan of big pickup trucks. As a result, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year also owns a 2016 Ford F-350 SuperDuty King Ranch Crew Cab. For this elite pickup truck, Sanders had to pay around $57,025.

NFL fans may recognize this vehicle, as it's the same one that Sanders showed off on social media. But at the same time, it's also the same pickup truck that made headlines when it was stolen.

The F-350 SuperDuty King Ranch Crew Cab derives its power from a 6.2-liter Flex Fuel V8 engine. This allows it to produce 385 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it can go up to 96 mph, and it has a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission. In terms of acceleration, it has no problems going from a standstill to 60 mph in a little more than 6½ seconds.

4. 2016 Ford F-250 SuperDuty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab

Speaking of massive pickup trucks, the eight-time Pro Bowl player also owns a 2016 Ford F-250 SuperDuty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab. For this work of art, Sanders shelled out around $58,860. The F-250 SuperDuty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab is also another beast capable of transporting some bulkier cargo. Moreover, its design easily makes it an eye-catcher on the streets.

The F-250 SuperDuty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab is built with a 6.7-liter power stroke diesel V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 440 horsepower and 860 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, its six-speed shiftable automatic transmission paves the way for it to go from 0 to 60 mph in a little over seven seconds. In terms of speed, this elite pickup truck can peak at 130 mph.

3. 2021 Cadillac Escalade

While Sanders is a huge fan of pickup trucks, the two-time Super Bowl champion couldn't resist a 2021 Cadillac Escalade. In fact, he took out $103,595 to acquire this coveted SUV. The Escalade is a massive SUV with a lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. As a result, it isn't surprising that even famous athletes have this as a staple in their garages.

The Escalade is equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, this top-of-the-line SUV can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just exactly six seconds. On the other hand, the Escalade can attain a top speed of 130 mph, and it has a 10-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

2. 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet

But despite a stacked car collection, the popular dual sport athlete only has one super coupe in his garage. His lone coupe comes in the form of a 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. Sold in the market for as much as $117,400, the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet easily stands out on the road thanks to its outstanding exterior built to outclass most of its counterparts in the market.

The 911 Carrera S Cabriolet gets its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-6 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. It has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and this top-tier coupe can go as fast as 183 mph. It also only requires exactly four seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Custom Ford F-650 Super Truck

Among Sanders' car collection, the most expensive one is his Custom Ford F-650 Super Truck. With plenty of modifications made to this vehicle, it's safe to say that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach paid a total of $178,735. There's no doubt that the Custom F-650 Super Truck is a prized possession for Sanders.

The Custom F-650 Super Truck produces 300 horsepower and 725 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 powertrain. It can go from standstill position to 60 mph in a little over 17½ seconds. With a six-speed automatic transmission, this beast can speed up to 90 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Deion Sanders' incredible $586K car collection.