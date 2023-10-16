Draymond Green is considered to be one of the most polarizing talents in the NBA today. While not a lot will agree to his antics, there's no question that Green's all-around play fits seamlessly with the Golden State Warriors' offense. In fact, with Green, the Warriors put up a dynasty that saw them make six NBA Finals appearances in the last nine seasons with four NBA championships to show for it.

Individually, Green is also a four-time All-Star, a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, a two-time All-NBA team player, and once led the league in steals. Given Green's rise to stardom, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a notorious NBA star like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Draymond Green's $446K car collection.

Given that Green has proven to be an important piece in the Warriors dynasty, it isn't surprising that he has earned a lot of money from a successful NBA career. During the offseason, Green recently inked a four-year, $100 million deal to remain with the Golden State Warriors. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Green has a net worth of around $90 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. In fact, Green has a couple of premium cars in his collection, with BMW and Mercedes vehicles compromising his entire garage.

4. BMW i3







It's hard to believe that anyone's cheapest car in their garage is a BMW. However, that seems to be the case for the former Defensive Player of the Year. Priced at $44,450, while being the cheapest in his collection, the BMW i3 is still an unaffordable vehicle for many.

The BMW i3 is a premium sedan with electric properties. Powered by a single electric motor and a 33-kWh battery pack, the luxurious sedan is capable of reaching a top speed of 93 mph. Furthermore, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.5 seconds. Combine the car's electrical properties with its compact design, Green's BMW i3 is as futuristic as it gets, which probably appealed to the four-time All-Star.

3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe







Aside from BMWs, it seems like Green also fancies a couple of Mercedes. In fact, the four-time All-Star picked up a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coup for his collection. Retailed at $122,750, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coup is easily one of the best luxury sedans in the market. Surprisingly, it is also only the second-least expensive car in Green's garage.

Powered by a 4.7L turbocharged V8 engine, it boasts a horsepower of 449 and 516 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the luxury sedan can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds. Moreover, Green should have no problems going fast, with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coup capable of reaching a top speed of 130 mph. Given that the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coup has a sleek design and a reliable engine, it is easy to see why Green can sometimes be spotted taking this luxurious sedan for a spin around the city.

2. Mercedes-Benz G-Class







While having one Mercedes is already an impressive feat, the Warriors star actually has a pair in his garage. Apart from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coup, Green also has a Mercedes-Benz G-Class in his collection. Valued at $131,750 in the market, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a good example of offroad luxury. Given its ability to take on different terrain, while sporting a solid design and offering ultimate comfort, it is easy to see why it has a place in Green's garage.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is built with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, boasting 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft torque. The luxury SUV also has no problems with speed. It is capable of accelerating up to 130 mph. Furthermore, with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just under 6 seconds. With an offroad SUV like this, Green should be able to travel with ease, even through the most unforgiving trails.

1. BMW i8







Not only does Green have a pair of Mercedes cars, but the former NBA steals leader also has two BMW cars in his collection. Aside from the BMW i3, he also owns a beautiful BMW i8. Priced at $147,500, it is easily the most expensive car in Green's garage. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged inline-3 and an electric motor, it is a sports car that combines modern design with elite performance. In fact, the BMW i8 can go as fast as 155 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Draymond Green's $446K car collection.