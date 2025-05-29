Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton continues to earn praise as one of the NBA’s most impactful point guards, with his postseason play now drawing comparisons to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

In a recent report by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, which surveyed league scouts, executives, and coaches, a Western Conference executive highlighted Haliburton’s versatility as a catalyst for the Pacers’ success during their Eastern Conference Finals run.

“His ability to play both on and off the ball is so unique,” the executive said. “It allows him to be Steph Curry-esque.”

The comparison came in the wake of Haliburton’s historic Game 4 performance against the New York Knicks. He became the first player in NBA playoff history to record at least 30 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds, and zero turnovers in a single game since turnovers began being tracked in 1977–78. Haliburton led Indiana to a 130-121 win, giving the Pacers a 3-1 series lead.

While Haliburton has yet to match the accolades of Curry — a two-time MVP, four-time NBA champion, and the league’s all-time leader in made three-pointers — his presence on the floor is creating a similarly disruptive effect on opposing defenses. Curry’s constant off-ball movement and deep-range shooting have long stretched defensive schemes to their limits. Haliburton’s orchestration of Indiana’s up-tempo, egalitarian offense is presenting its own challenges for opponents.

Tyrese Haliburton’s playmaking draws Stephen Curry and Chris Paul comparisons

According to a Western Conference scout, Haliburton’s passing and system-first approach are central to the Pacers’ cohesion.

“[Haliburton is] throwing it ahead, playing out of dribble handoffs, running pick-and-rolls, so he gets everyone involved,” the scout said. “I didn’t think he had this jump in him. He’s shown so much more just because he makes his teammates better. All these guys are the best versions of themselves now because they have been instilled with confidence and optimized.”

In addition to the Curry comparison, Haliburton has also been likened to veteran point guard Chris Paul for his elite decision-making and ability to elevate teammates. During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, former NBA forward Marcus Morris weighed in.

“I think we just see him differently. I think we’re just so used to saying a superstar is athletic in a bigger market,” Morris said. “What Haliburton is doing is similar to what Chris Paul's doing. We said Chris Paul was a superstar, right? Chris Paul was the ultimate general… he made guys better, he’s won games.”

With his ability to seamlessly blend scoring and facilitation while limiting mistakes, Haliburton continues to echo the traits that made Paul one of the game’s greatest floor generals.

The Pacers now sit one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, with tipoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. With Indiana holding a 3-1 lead over New York, Haliburton’s postseason performance continues to push his name into the conversation alongside some of the greatest point guards in NBA history.