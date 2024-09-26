Ice Cube is a popular rapper and actor. As an artist, he has launched several hits, including Check Yo Self, No Vaseline, It Was a Good Day, and You Can Do It.

On the other hand, he has also appeared in the big screens in movies, including Ride Along, Friday, Next Friday, Boyz n the Hood, and 21 Jumpstreet, and he also provided his voice for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Given Ice Cube's success, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ice Cube's incredible $694K car collection, with photos.

With Ice Cube's success as an actor and a rapper, it's easy to see why he's raking in huge money in Hollywood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ice Cube has a net worth of around $160 million.

With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the Ride Along star has filled up his garage with some great picks. According to sources, Ice Cube owns a convertible, a sports car, a premium sedan, and a pair of luxurious SUVs.

6. 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible

The cheapest car in Ice Cube's car collection is the 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible. It sells at an average price of $45,523 on the market.

Although it's the cheapest car in the rapper's garage, this convertible is coveted amongst rappers for a reason. Boasting a top-down design combined with premium features, not a lot of convertibles can beat the 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible.

Powered by a 6.7-liter Turbo Thrust V8 engine, it produces 425 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. With the help of a four-speed manual transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in at least 6.1 seconds. The 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible also can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph.

5. 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51

Next up on this list is a sports car in the form of the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51. Sold in the market for around $60,400, it's easy to see why a world-class rapper like Ice Cube had to get one. Featuring a sleek sports car design that doesn't compromise performance, it's an elite vehicle that doesn't disappoint on the road.

The 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 derives its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine. It produces 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. It can reach a top speed of 181 mph. In addition to this, thanks to a seven-speed manual transmission, it also should have no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just a little less than four seconds.

4. 2024 Cadillac Escalade

The practicality of a SUV make it a must-have car for many celebrities. As a result, it isn't surprising that Ice Cube also owns a 2024 Cadillac Escalade, which cost the rapper $81,895.

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade is a premium SUV that's popular among Hollywood figures. Truly an icon of luxury, the 2024 Cadillac Escalade offers comfort like no other thanks to its roomy interior and top-of-the-line features.

Equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, it produces 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Designed with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under six seconds. The 2024 Cadillac Escalade also can run as fast as 115 mph.

3. 2024 Porsche Panamera

Another SUV on this list, Ice Cube also owns a 2024 Porsche Panamera as part of his car collection. The $101,550 2024 Porsche Panamera is one of the most coveted SUVs in the market for a reason. Staying true to the brand of Porsche, this top-of-the-line SUV doesn't fail to marry both precision performance and luxurious design that offers comfort and style.

Built in with a 2.9-liter Twin-Turbo V6 engine, it produces 348 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. In terms of speed, the 2024 Porsche Panamera can go as fast as 169 mph. It can also go from standstill to 60 mph in exactly five seconds.

2. 2016 Jaguar XJR

After using the 2016 Jaguar XJR while filming for the movie Ride Along, Ice Cube fell in love with the car to the point that he got one for himself. It's a truly a luxury sedan that's fit for a Hollywood star like Ice Cube. He shelled out around $118,000 for this vehicle of beauty.

Deriving its power from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, it produces 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. The 2016 Jaguar XJR also can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. In 3.8 seconds, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost

The most expensive car in Ice Cube's car collection is the 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost, which is valued in the market at $286,750. It's easy to see why Ice Cube just couldn't resist. In fact, the Check Yo Self rapper even confessed that there's not a single other car in the market that offers the same driving experience as the Rolls-Royce.

Getting its power from a 6.5-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost produces 563 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. It also can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ice Cube's incredible $694K car collection.