Jamal Murray has a surprising car collection. Murray is a Canadian NBA star who currently plays for the Denver Nuggets He is a former All-Rookie Second Team player. But more importantly, Murray's fine play helped the Nuggets win the franchise's first-ever NBA championship banner in 2023.

Although Murray doesn't have plenty of season awards to show for, any NBA fan will agree that he ultimately comes alive in the NBA playoffs when the games matter the most.

Just recently, the first-round seventh-overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft also represented Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Canadian national basketball team wounded up fifth in the Men's Basketball Tournament.

Given Murray's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an NBA superstar like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jamal Murray's surprising $146K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Murray has a net worth of around $60 million. Earlier in September, Murray signed a four-year maximum contract extension worth $209 million.

This is the largest deal Murray has ever signed in his NBA career, which he ultimately deserved for his impact for the Nuggets alongside the reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Spearheaded by the duo, the Nuggets have been a legitimate playoff contender in recent years.

Thanks to an enormous NBA paycheck and a relatively successful NBA career, Murray should be able to live a lavish lifestyle. But surprisingly, unlike his NBA counterparts, Murray doesn't have an extravagant car collection.

In fact, the NBA champion only owns the keys to a pair of SUVs, which pales in comparison to other NBA stars of his caliber. Nonetheless, his car collection is still worth a sneak peek.

2. Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

For more photos, click here

The least expensive car in Murray's collection is a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which is valued in the market for around $70,000. There's no doubt that the Grand Cherokee SRT is also the most versatile car under the name of the NBA champion. While it's the cheapest vehicle in his garage, any car collector will agree that the Grand Cherokee SRT isn't a slouch by any means.

In terms of features, the Grand Cherokee SRT is a nice-sized SUV that provides a comfy interior which should easily house Murray's 6'4 stature.

In addition to this, the Grand Cherokee SRT is built for the outdoors, capable of passing through some of the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, the Grand Cherokee SRT should come in handy for Murray whenever he opts to engage in long road trips.

The Grand Cherokee SRT is built with a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in around 3.5 seconds, the Grand Cherokee SRT can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph with ease.

On the other hand, this top-tier SUV can attain a top speed of 160 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission. This makes it the fastest car as well in Murray's car collection.

1. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

The most expensive car in Murray's collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the Nuggets star shell out around $76,295. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and lavish interior.

As a result, it has become an icon of luxury that's rampant in the garage of big-time Hollywood A-listers. Given that Murray owns one, the Nuggets star has joined the Escalade bandwagon.

In terms of features, the Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for family outings or road trips with friends.

Built with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little more than six seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 154 mph with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jamal Murray's surprising $146K car collection.