Karen Gillan owns an incredible car collection. Gillan is a popular actress who made a name for herself, thanks to her role as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has appeared in MCU movies such as the Guardians of the Galaxy installments and two Avengers films.

Furthermore, she has also thrived outside of the MCU with appearances in the Jumanji movies, Not Another Happy Ending, Sleeping Dogs, and TV series Selfie. She also will reunite with MCU stars in the Life of Chuck. Gillan is a BAFTA Awards nominee, a MTV Movie Awards nominated actress, and a Teen Choice Award nominee.

Given Gillan's incredible acting repertoire, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an actress like her owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Karen Gillan's incredible $250K car collection, with photos.

Gillan has accumulated several roles in the big screens. As a result, she's also highly paid to do so. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gillan has a net worth of around $4 million. With a good amount of buying power, the Avengers: Endgame actress opted to purchase a few cars for her humble collection, as per sources.

4. Audi A4

The cheapest car in Gillan's car collection is an Audi A4, which is retailed in the market for at least $45,000.

Staying true to the brand, the Audi A4 is a solid sports sedan that should provide a decent performance while providing the Guardians of the Galaxy star some comfortable drives around the city. Although it's the cheapest in her collection, it surely deserves a place in Gillan's garage.

The Audi A4 derives its power from a 2.0-liter Inline-4 engine. It produces 201 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in terms of speed, Gillan can go as fast as 130 mph with this sports sedan with the help of its five-speed manual transmission. In terms of acceleration, it can also go from o to 60 mph in just a little over five seconds.

3. Cadillac ATS

Another sedan in Gillan's garage is a Cadillac ATS. For the Cadillac ATS, the Jumanji star took out $50,000 from her pockets. Considered to be a top-tier sedan in the market, the Cadillac ATS provides a more room in its interior compared to its counterparts in the market. Furthermore, its respectable exterior makes it convincing enough for Gillan to have one for herself.

The Cadillac ATS produces 335 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque thanks to its 2.5-liter Inline-4 powertrain. Moreover, in terms of speed, this sedan can go full speed at 187 mph. In terms of acceleration, it's capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over five seconds as it's designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. Chevrolet Suburban

Although Gillan is a huge fan of sedans, the Sleeping Dogs actress also couldn't help get a taste of the advantages of a full-size SUV. As a result, Gillan also purchased a Chevrolet Suburban for around $65,000.

The Chevrolet Suburban is a premium SUV that offers a decent and roomy interior, providing the utmost comfort for its passengers while being able to transport some of the bulkiest cargo.

But more importantly, this should also allow Gillan to roam around the city under a low profile and away from the watchful eyes of the public. While it's the only SUV in Gillan's car collection, the Chevrolet Suburban was a great choice.

The Chevrolet Suburban sources its power from a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this elite SUV can go from standstill position to 60 mph in exactly seven seconds. In terms of speed, it can peak at 155 mph.

1. Audi A8

Sold in the market for $90,000, the most expensive car in Gillan's collection is an Audi A8. In terms of Audi's cars, the A8 is also considered to be the most luxurious model.

Offering advanced features combined with a lavish interior, Gillan should have no problems navigating around the streets in style with the Audi A8. In fact, the Audi A8 should easily elevate the BAFTA Award nominee's driving experience like no other.

Powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine, it produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, built-in with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just a hairline above five seconds. In terms of speed, the Audi A8 is capable of top speeding at 155 mph. Given the features of the Audi A8, it's easily the best vehicle in Gillan's collection.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Karen Gillan's incredible $250K car collection.