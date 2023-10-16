Kawhi Leonard is regarded by many as the “funny guy.” However, when he handles business on the court, there's no question that the Clippers swingman is one of the best players in the NBA. Although Leonard has struggled to stay healthy as of late, there's no doubt that, when he is on the floor, the Clippers are automatically championship contenders.

In fact, Leonard is a two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, and a five-time All-Star. Furthermore, it's easy to forget that he is responsible for taking down a pair of dynasties, including LeBron James' Heat and Stephen Curry's Warriors. Given Leonard's contributions to the game, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kawhi Leonard's incredible $436K car collection.

While Leonard makes game-changing plays on the hardwood, it's safe to say that the Klaw loves to keep a low profile off the basketball court. In fact, Leonard often drives the least expensive car in his garage, which is a SUV that he has driven since his teenage years. However, given that he is one of the highest-paid players in the NBA today and Leonard has a net worth of $80 million, giving him plenty of money to spare, it isn't surprising that he also opted to splurge on a few premium cars for Leonard's car collection.

4. 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe







Although it's the cheapest car in Leonard's garage, it not only holds a place in his garage but also in his heart. Although you don't often get to see NBA stars driving around a $1,390 car, Leonard surely doesn't mind. In fact, as mentioned, he has driven the 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe since his high school days. But while it surely holds sentimental value, the 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe also provides plenty of features.

Built with a 4WD system, the Chevrolet Tahoe came in handy especially during Leonard's time with the Toronto Raptors, where he probably had to deal with tougher road conditions. Powered by a 5.8L V8 engine, it has 255 horsepower and 330 lb-ft torque. Equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission, the Chevrolet Tahoe can reach a top speed of 99.4 mph. Given that Leonard has driven the said SUV since his teenage days, there's no question that it has proven itself to be a reliable vehicle that should get him to places, which is why it is part of Kawhi Leonard's car collection.

3. Subaru Forester







Given Leonard's choice to keep a low profile, there's no doubt that the 2016 Subaru Forester is a great choice for him to blend while he's on the streets. As an SUV, Leonard shouldn't ever feel cramped inside the roomy vehicle. While sporting a respectable design, the Subaru Forester also provides a comfortable driving experience.

Powered by a 2.5L Flat 4 engine, it has 170 horsepower and 174 lb-ft torque. Equipped with a CVT transmission, the Forester can go as fast as 119 mph. In addition to this, it can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.5 seconds. While it isn't a flashy SUV that other NBA stars own, the Forester should help Leonard steer away from the paparazzi when he doesn't want to be bothered. It also comes in at a decent retail price for $25,795, which probably was no problem for an NBA star like him to add to Kawhi Leonard's car collection.

2. 993 Porsche 911







While Leonard loves to keep it low key, anyone who can afford a Porsche would have a hard time resisting in buying one for himself. Given that he is an elite superstar, it isn't surprising that he can afford have one in Kawhi Leonard's car collection, and let alone a 993 Porsche 911 at that. The 993 Porsche 911 is a vintage sports car that is coveted by many. Aside from the classic vintage look, the 993 Porsche 911 can surely outperform a handful of sports cars in the market.

Powered by a 3.6L Flat 6 engine and a six-speed manual transmission, the vintage sports car can reach a maximum speed of 168 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds. Given that it has already been discontinued, Leonard probably shelled out around $61,100 to acquire the old-school classic.

1. Rolls-Royce Cullinan







Although it is a premium SUV, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is owned by many people who reside in Los Angeles. As a result, by picking up the luxurious car, it seems like Leonard is staying true to his brand of being a low-profile NBA star off the court.

Of course, there's a reason why the Rolls-Royce is a hit in the market. Alongside a sleek design, the Cullinan also offers peak performance for many city drivers. It can go as fast as 155 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kawhi Leonard's incredible $436K car collection.