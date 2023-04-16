Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is still trying to help his team win their first-ever NBA championship after winning titles with both the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. It has been an eventful few seasons for Leonard, who has dealt with injuries and gone through load management. But in this piece, let’s focus on Kawhi Leonard’s Net Worth in 2023.

Kawhi Leonard’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $80 million

Kawhi Leonard’s net worth is around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and that should only continue to grow as his NBA career continues. Leonard signed a four-year, $176.3 million contract with the Clippers in 2021 and is making over $42 million in the 2022-23 season. He will make over $45 million in 2023-24 and nearly $49 million in 2024-25, though that final year of his contract is a player option.

When Leonard entered the league in 2011, he signed the standard four-year rookie contract (with two team options) with the San Antonio Spurs, which paid him about $8 million. During that rookie contract in 2014, Leonard won NBA Finals MVP for the champion Spurs. After the 2014-15 season, he signed a five-year maximum contract with San Antonio worth $94.3 million. In 2019, after winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors, the superstar signed a three-year, $103.1 million deal with the Clippers. He then followed that up with his current deal.

Kawhi Leonard doesn’t have a big portfolio of endorsements, mostly because of his marketability. Leonard is known to be a quiet, low-profile superstar, which means companies aren’t exactly rushing to have him be an endorser. However, there’s nothing wrong with that, as he lets his game speak for itself instead. His endorsement deals have included Jordan Brand, Wingstop, and New Balance.

Right before Leonard’s rookie season began in 2011, he signed a seven-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand worth less than $500,000 a year. Jordan Brand reportedly offered Kawhi a four-year, $22 million extension deal in 2018, but he turned that down. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Leonard’s representatives didn’t feel that the new deal reflected his accomplishments and standing within the league.

Nevertheless, Leonard was able to sign a deal with New Balance worth “significantly more” than $5 million per season. That deal has put him among the top-15 shoe endorsement deal earners in the league. Kawhi ultimately made the right decision because New Balance needed a superstar player to represent its company. In his New Balance commercials, it portrays the picture of who he is, something Jordan Brand couldn’t do.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kawhi even sued Nike in 2019 over the Klaw logo, claiming he designed it. Unfortunately, Leonard didn’t win that case.

In 2016, Leonard signed an endorsement deal with Wingstop, which sends him coupons for free wings so that he can feed his Mango Habanero addiction. Leonard even once panicked when he lost his coupons.

Leonard has been branching out a bit more off the court as well. The Clippers star previously announced a music collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave.

Back on the court, Kawhi Leonard could certainly help his net worth by bringing a championship to the Clippers. It has been a relatively disappointing Clippers tenure for Leonard ever since he teamed up with Paul George after winning a championship with the Raptors in 2019.

The 2019-20 season saw the Clippers saw them blow a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the bubble. In 2020-21, Leonard tore his ACL in the playoffs and LA lost to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. Then in 2021-22, Leonard didn’t play at all because of his knee injury recovery.

Now in 2022-23, Leonard and the Clippers are facing an uphill battle in the playoffs because of George’s injury. LA is a championship contender when healthy, but health has been a major issue for them in the Leonard-George era.

Leonard will try to overcome this new adversity and win a title. If he does, that would be big for Kawhi Leonard’s net worth in 2023.