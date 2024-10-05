Nick Saban has an incredible car collection. Saban is a well-respected former college football coach. After recently retiring as head coach of Alabama football, Saban is now a football analyst. As a coach, he collected seven national championships, two Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards, and two Walter Camp Coach of the Year Awards.

Given Saban’s accomplishments in the college football scene, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Nick Saban’s incredible $694K car collection, with photos.

Saban was one of the most highly sought-after college coaches. His last deal with Alabama saw him ink an eight-year contract worth $93.6 million, based on reports. With extra cash to spare, it isn’t surprising that Saban decided to splurge on some beautiful cars, as per sources.

4. 2017 Mercedes-Benz S550

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Saban’s car collection is a 2017 Mercedes-Benz S550, which costs around $131,400. Although it’s the cheapest car in the garage of the decorated college football coach, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S550 isn’t cheap by any means. In fact, it is one of the most coveted luxury sedans in the market.

College football fans may recognize the same car that saw Saban get penalized for a parking ticket. The parking ticket cost the former Alabama head coach $15 in fines, according to reports.

Powered by a 4.7-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S550 can produce 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, equipped with a nine-speed shiftable automatic transmission, this premium sedan can reach a top speed of 186 mph. In just under five seconds, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

3. 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS

For more photos, click here

Not only does Saban own a 2017 Mercedes-Benz S550, but the decorated college football coach also has a 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS in his car collection. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS is sold in the market for $131,900.

Given the sleek design of this car, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS is simply built for speed. Moreover, it’s an elite two-door vehicle fit for a well-accomplished college football coach like Saban.

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS derives its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, in terms of speed, this sporty supercar can go as fast as 193 mph, with the help of its seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. When it comes to acceleration, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS should easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below four seconds.

Given the accolades of the former Alabama coach, who has won seven national championships, Saban easily deserves to drive this work of art.

2. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

For more photos, click here

Saban is a huge fan of Mercedes cars. As a result, he doesn’t only have one or two, but the five-time SEC Coach of the Year actually owns three. The third one comes in the form of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Unlike the previous two, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a luxury van, which probably cost the former University of Alabama head coach $200,000.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter should provide plenty of room for Saban when he engages in long travels with his family. Moreover, those comfortable rides should come with several amenities such as massage chairs, hardwood flooring, three televisions, a solid speaker system, and a cooler.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter sources its power from a 3.0-liter Turbo Diesel V6 engine. This allows it to produce 188 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter can reach a maximum speed of 90 mph. It also has no problems when it comes to acceleration, as this elite van can go from standstill to 60 mph in a little over 11 seconds.

1. 2023 Ferrari Portofino M

For more photos, click here

The most expensive car in Saban’s car collection is a 2023 Ferrari Portofino M, which is valued at $230,950. As the priciest car in his garage, it isn’t surprising that the seven-time national champion coach has a strict ruling on when he can take it for a spin.

According to reports, Saban revealed to the public that he only drives his 2023 Ferrari Portofino M on Wednesdays and when it isn’t raining. Although the 2023 Ferrari Portofino M can certainly thrive even in the rain, Saban just wants to preserve his prized possession.

Built with a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the 2023 Ferrari Portofino M produces 612 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it also has no problems with speed as it’s capable of going as fast as 199 mph. Thanks to an eight-speed auto-shift manual transmission, this supercar can also accelerate with ease from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nick Saban’s incredible $694K car collection.