Sandra Bullock has an amazing car collection. Bullock is one of the most well-seasoned actresses in Hollywood. She has starred in several movies including The Blind Side, Gravity, Speed, and Miss Congeniality. Bullock is also an Oscar Award winner.

Given Bullock’s impact on the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Sandra Bullock’s amazing $460K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bullock has a net worth of around $250 million. With extra cash lying around, it isn’t surprising that she decided to splurge on a few luxury cars, based on sources.

6. 2010 Toyota Prius V

The cheapest car in Bullock’s collection is a 2010 Toyota Prius V, which costs around $28,830. Considered one of the top releases by Toyota, the Prius V is a reliable vehicle for everyday use in terms of comfort and safety. Furthermore, its electric motor should help The Blind Side star reduce her carbon footprint.

The Prius V derives its power from a 1.8-liter electric Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 134 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, equipped with a single-speed continuous variable transmission, this premium vehicle can reach a full speed of 112 mph. In just under 10 seconds, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

5. 2007 Audi A6 Avant Wagon Quattro

Speaking of premium cars, the Miss Congeniality actress also has a 2007 Audi A6 Avant Wagon Quattro parked in her garage. For this wagon-class automobile, Bullock paid $48,775. Some of the features of the A6 Avant Wagon Quattro is its classy exterior design combined with its spacious interior. In fact, this wagon can transport up to five passengers.

The A6 Avant Wagon Quattro sources its power from a 3.2-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 255 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it’s well capable of having a top speed of 137 mph. Thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than seven seconds.

4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic SUV

It seems like the Oscar Award-winning actress is also a fan of SUVs. In fact, she has one in the form of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic. In purchasing this top-of-the-line SUV, Bullock shelled out $71,145. As a luxury SUV, the GLS 450 4Matic provides a lavish interior with enough space for the utmost comfort.

The GLS 450 4Matic produces 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. In addition to this, a nine-speed automatic transmission assists the engine in helping this top-tier SUV to go as fast as 130 mph. Moreover, it can easily go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 6½ seconds.

3. 2020 Lincoln Navigator Standard 4×2

Aside from the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic, Bullock also owns a 2020 Lincoln Navigator Std 4×2. Sold in the market for $77,480, the Navigator Std 4×2 is a massive SUV that should come in handy when she wants to go on family outings. With its sheer size, the Navigator Std 4×2 offers a roomy interior for comfortable rides and a decent amount of cargo space.

The Navigator Std 4×2 is built with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, allowing to produce 450 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it’s capable of moving from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under six seconds thanks to its 10-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it can speed up to 157 mph.

2. 2015 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD HSE

There’s a good reason why the Land Rover Range Rover is a fixture in the garages of Hollywood celebrities. As a result, it isn’t surprising that the Speed star also has a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD HSE.

Aside from having a spacious interior, the Range Rover 4WD HSE is also built for the outdoors. Whenever Bullock needs to pass through some unforgiving terrain, the Range Rover 4WD HSE is an easy choice.

Equipped with a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine, the Range Rover 4WD HSE produces 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just a hairline above seven seconds. Also, this top-of-the-line SUV can go full speed at 162 mph.

1. 2016 Porsche Panamera HB Turbo

Retailing in the market for $142,350, the most expensive car in Bullock’s collection is a 2016 Porsche Panamera HB Turbo. Staying true to the brand, the Panamera HB Turbo puts a premium on both design and performance. In fact, not a lot of cars in the market can match it for its maneuvering abilities while maintaining stability in high speeds.

The Panamera HB Turbo can go as fast as 170 mph, making it the fastest car in Bullock’s collection with the help of a seven-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under nine seconds. On the other hand, with a 4.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, it produces 520 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sandra Bullock’s amazing $460K car collection.