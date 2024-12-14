Steve Austin has an incredible car collection. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was a decorated wrestler who carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the WWE. The 2009 Hall of Fame Class Inductee won six WWF World Titles, a pair of Intercontinental Championship reigns, and four Tag Team Titles.

With a stacked resume, have you ever wondered what kind of cars the Texas Rattlesnake drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Steve Austin's incredible $487K car collection, with photos.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Austin has a net worth of around $30 million. There's no doubt that Austin was one of the biggest stars for the WWE back in the day, having feuded against the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, and Vince McMahon. With a highly successful WWE career, the now-retired wrestler opted to fill his garage with some luxurious rides for his daily use.

4. Jeep Wrangler

The cheapest car in Austin's collection is a Jeep Wrangler, which is priced in the market at $20,000. The Wrangler is a versatile SUV that's capable of thriving in the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading abilities. As a result, the Wrangler is an ideal pick for the former WWE World Champion whenever he needs to go on long outdoor trips with his family or friends.

In terms of features, the Wrangler boasts of a compact exterior design, as it's built to navigate the outdoors. Furthermore, this elite SUV also features a solid interior that possesses some advanced technological amenities. On top of leather seats, the Texas Rattlesnake should be able to enjoy a U-connect infotainment system and an LED lighting system.

The Wrangler derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. In just under seven seconds, this robust SUV can easily accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of speeding up to 113 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

3. 1980 Chevrolet Camaro

The second-cheapest car in Austin's collection is a 1980 Chevrolet Camaro, which is valued at around $40,000 today. Although it's one of the cheapest cars in Austin's garage, a lot of car fanatics will agree that the Camaro isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it was one of the hottest cars during its launch.

The Camaro produces 155 horsepower and 245 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 5.0-liter V8 engine. It also has no problems with speed, capable of peaking at 115 mph. Moreover, in terms of acceleration, the Camaro can go from 0 to 60 mph in just four seconds.

2. Range Rover Vogue

Looking at the collection of cars in Austin's garage, it seems that the Texas Rattlesnake has a preference for vehicles with a lot of power. As a result, it isn't surprising that Austin also picked up a Range Rover Vogue. It's the second SUV in his car collection, costing Austin around $87,000.

The Vogue is also a favorite among Hollywood celebrities. It's a luxurious, yet practical SUV that offers comfortable rides. Moreover, it should also come in handy for outdoor trips that may require some off-roading capabilities.

The Vogue is built with a 3.0-liter Supercharged V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, the Vogue can easily move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just over 5½ seconds. Furthermore, its eight-speed automatic transmission paves the way for this top-of-the-line SUV to speed up to 130 mph.

1. McLaren 720S

Speaking of powerful cars, Austin also owns a McLaren 720s, which made him shell out $340,000. This makes it the most expensive car in Austin's car collection. The McLaren 720S doesn't fall short in impressing people with its lavish looks and an aggressive sporty design. Furthermore, it's ultimately designed to take over the competition with its elite performance.

This top-tier beast is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 212 mph with the assistance of a seven-speed automated manual transmission. In addition to this, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just less than three seconds. It relies on a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain. This allows the elite super car to produce 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Steve Austin's incredible $487K car collection.