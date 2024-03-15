Taylor Swift is currently the top singer and songwriter today. With numerous hit songs released, Swift has won 14 Grammy Awards, 40 Billboard Music Awards, 40 American Music Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Given Swift’s popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a world class performer like her owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Taylor Swift’s incredible $1.3 million car collection, with photos.
Swift is the top singer in the world today. Given her popularity around the world, it isn’t surprising that she’s also one of the wealthiest.
Based on Bloomberg, Swift has a net worth of around $1.1 billion. With extra money to spare, it isn’t surprising that Swift opted to buy a few cars to fill up her garage. According to sources, the Love Story artist owns a handful of premium SUVs, luxury sedans, and a couple of sports cars.
11. Chevrolet Silverado
The cheapest car in Swift's collection is a Chevrolet Silverado at $27,445. It was the Sparks Fly singer's first car after Big Machine Records gifted it to her for her 18th birthday celebration. The pickup truck was eventually donated to Victory Junction Gang, which is a children's charity organization.
10. Nissan Qashqai
A practical SUV that allows Swift to have a low profile on the streets, the Nissan Qashqai is a solid option at $29,999. Powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine, it produces 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque.
9. Mercedes-Benz Viano
The $31,000 Mercedes-Benz Viano is a good-sized van that should have plenty of room for Swift's crew. As a result, it's certainly a practical vehicle that deserves a place in the You Belong With Me singer's garage.
8. Toyota Sequoia Platinum
A perfect vehicle for storing Swift's instruments, one that comes to mind is the $59,405 Toyota Sequoia Platinum. Thanks to seven seats and a spacious interior, Swift should have no problems with this premium SUV. Powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine, it produces 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque.
7. Cadillac Escalade Platinum
Speaking of luxury SUVs, Swift also owns a $95,295 Cadillac Escalade Platinum. Aside from having a solid amount of storing capacity, Swift should easily feel comfortable inside the Cadillac Escalade Platinum thanks to its lush interior.
6. Porsche 911 Turbo S
Although SUVs and vans are practical for Swift, that doesn't stop her from also owning a sports car to drive around the busy streets of Los Angeles for some dates or girls night out. In fact, the 14-time Grammy Award-winner owns a $126,200 Porsche 911 Turbo S.
5. Mercedes Benz G63 AMG SUV
When Swift wants to unwind away from the bright lights of Hollywood, she does have an option to travel far with the $156,450 Mercedes Benz G63 AMG SUV. The Mercedes Benz G63 AMG SUV possesses offroad features that should allow the top artist to go through the toughest terrain.
4. Mercedes Benz S-560
Not a lot of sedans can top the features of a $170,750 Mercedes Benz S-560 sedan. Well-designed in the interior and exterior, it also doesn't disappoint in terms of performance. With a nine-speed shiftable automatic transmission, the sedan can go as fast as 155 mph.
3. Audi R8 Performance Coupe Quattro
Considered to be one of the most coveted sports car in the market, it isn't surprising that Taylor Swift's car collection includes an Audi R8 Performance Coupe Quattro, which retails for $196,700 in the market. Aside from a sleek sports car design, the Audi R8 Performance Coupe Quattro doesn't sacrifice performance.
Designed with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, it produces 552 horsepower. It can also reach a maximum speed of 200 mph thanks to its seven-speed automated manual transmission.
2. Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography
Given the modern technology being used by the Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography combined with its sleek design, it's hard to resist not having one. As a result, it doesn't come as a surprise that Swift also owns one, which cost her $209,500. Equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 557 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
1. Ferrari 458 Italia
Nearly everyone in the world dreams of owning a Ferrari and that probably includes Taylor Swift. Swift owns a Ferrari 458 Italia, which is valued for $239,350.
It's the most expensive car in Swift's garage. Like a true Ferrari, the 458 Italia boasts a premium touch that easily outclasses a handful of premium sports cars in the market.
Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Taylor Swift’s incredible $1.3 million car collection.