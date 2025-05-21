It does not appear Bill Belichick's ex, Linda Holliday, is a fan of his current girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The two reportedly had a confrontation at a Christmas party that has surfaced.

TMZ Sports reports that the two met at a Christmas party in 2024. The event was thrown in Massachusetts on December 6, 2025, and Holliday's daughters, Ashle and Kat Hess, were serving as DJs.

They obtained an incident report from Dreamland that stated that Holliday was not happy that Hudson was there. She thought it was “inappropriate since the event was widely advertised as a party headlined by her daughters,” as the report states.

According to the report, Holliday asked an official to remove Hudson. The official said that they would first speak with Hudson. Later on, there was a confrontation between the two on the dance floor, with a witness saying Holliday and Elin Hilderbrand displayed “threatening body language and escalating aggression.”

Once the official neared the confrontation, Holliday and the others “backed away” from them. The official asked Hudson if she thought it was a “good idea” to be at the party considering some peoples' opinions of her. “She defended herself by saying she'd done nothing wrong, and it was her first time attending Christmas Stroll[,] and wanted to attend the ‘big party' going on that night, which happened to be the one featuring the Hess Twins,” the official stated.

Hudson was at the party with 2024 Miss Massachusetts Melissa Sapini. She told the official that she didn't want to “cause any problems” and to “have fun with her friend.”

As they left, an event staffer told Hudson that Holliday threatened Sapini. Apparently, she told her that if she “valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are.” She also told Sapini, who began crying after this confrontation, that she “had many powerful friends in the pageant organization.”

Why did Bill Belichick's ex Linda Holliday confront his girlfriend Jordon Hudson?

The reason for Holliday confronting Hudson and Sapini was because the situation involved her kids. She was asked about it by the event staffer, saying, “If this didn't involve my girls, I don't think this would have bothered me as much, but because it did[,] the ‘momma bear' in me came out.”

Police did not get involved in the situation, luckily. And no one is facing a ban, as TMZ notes in their report.

Belichick and Holliday were dating from 2007 to 2023. Shortly after their relationship ended, Belichick began a relationship with Hudson, which has been subject to scrutiny recently.