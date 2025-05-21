May 21, 2025 at 11:02 AM ET

Caitlin Clark has plenty of fans, but few draw more attention than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The Indiana Fever star recently shared her thoughts on the NFL power couple, and whether they might show up to one of her games this season, per MensJournal.

Clark and Swift crossed paths at the Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis last fall. That same weekend, Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce had high praise for the former Iowa star. “She’s awesome,” Kelce said. “We’re both just true Midwesterners to the heart.” A few months later, the trio reunited at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs knock off the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

Clark spoke about that moment and the broader experience of sharing space with someone who lives in a similar spotlight. “What people don't always realize about people with a certain spotlight… we're real people,” she told ESPN, nodding to her understanding of Swift’s fame and how it parallels her own rising stardom.

Will Swift and Kelce make a WNBA appearance?

With the 2025 WNBA season underway and the NFL calendar on pause, Clark was recently asked if the duo might pull up courtside at a Fever game. Speaking with USA Today’s Meghan Hall, she kept it honest: “Oh, gosh. I don’t know. I mean, I hope so. They’re on a nice ‘in-vacation mode’ right now… but I’m sure they’ll be cheering for the Fever either way.”

It wouldn’t be a stretch. Swift’s support for women in sports has been steady, and Kelce already proved he’s a fan. Plus, with Clark helping lead Indiana to a season-opening blowout win over Chicago before a heartbreaking one-point loss to Atlanta, there’s no shortage of action worth watching.

Whether they’re in the stands or watching from afar, Caitlin Clark’s star continues to rise, and there’s no doubt Swift and Kelce will keep cheering her on.