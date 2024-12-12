Usain Bolt has an incredible car collection. Bolt is one of the most respected track-and-field athletes in Olympic history. He is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist who also holds a handful of world records. With plenty of accolades under his belt, Bolt is arguably the GOAT of track and field.

Given Bolt's decorated career, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Usain Bolt's incredible $1 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bolt has a net worth of around $90 million. With a successful track-and-field career internationally coupled with some lucrative endorsement deals, Bolt can easily live a lavish lifestyle. In fact, his garage is filled with fast cars fitting for his already natural speed.

4. Nissan GT-R

The Nissan GT-R is the cheapest car in Bolt's car collection. It retails for around $150,000. Although it's the cheapest car in Bolt's garage, there's no question that the Nissan GT-R isn't cheap by any means. In fact, the Nissan GT-R R35 is one of the most coveted sports cars in the market.

Additionally, it's considered as the cream of the crop when it comes to sports cars manufactured in Japan. It's easily a speedy car that fits the bill for the fastest man in the world.

The Nissan GT-R boasts a sporty look with a surprising performance to match. Its sporty look wasn't only designed to turn some heads, but it was also engineered with precision and aerodynamics in mind. This paves the way for the Nissan GT-R to take over the competition against the likes of other super cars.

Powered by a 3.8-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine, the Nissan GT-R produces 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. The Nissan GT-R R35 relies on a six-speed automated manual transmission and can go full speed at 196 mph. Moreover, it takes a little less than three seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease.

3. Ferrari 458 Italia

Speaking of super cars, it isn't surprising that the Olympic gold medalist also owns the keys to a Ferrari, which is nearly everyone's dream car. In Bolt's case, the fastest man in the world picked up a Ferrari 458 Italia, which is priced at around $245,000.

Not a lot of cars in the market can match the power and performance of the Ferrari 458 Italia. Furthermore, it's truly a vehicle that's built to take over the competition, the same way Bolt dominated the Summer Games.

The Ferrari 458 Italia is built with a 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Ferrari 458 Italia has no problems peaking at 210 mph, making it the fastest car in Bolt's' collection. Furthermore, the Ferrari 458 Italia easily accelerates from o to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

2. Ferrari California

Sold in the market for as much as $330,000, the second-most expensive car in Bolt's collection is a Ferrari California. The Ferrari California is built to outclass most of its counterparts in the market due to its elite performance and sporty look that never goes out of style. As a result, the decorated Olympian can take over any road wherever he opts to go.

The Ferrari California sources its power from a 4.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. It produces 452 horsepower and 358 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the Ferrari California can go as fast as 193 mph, making it one of the fastest cars in Bolt's garage. It also has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

1. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The most expensive car in Bolt's collection is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. For this masterpiece on wheels, Bolt took out $335,000 from his pockets just to purchase this one. In terms of benefits, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan should provide the world record-holder a more roomy option while providing the utmost comfort when driving around the city.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan derives its power from a 6.7-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. It produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just less than five seconds. When it comes to speed, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is capable of peaking at 155 mph with the assistance of its eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Usain Bolt's incredible $1 million car collection.