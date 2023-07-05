AC Milan continues its pursuit of Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic as the Italian club has made a second bid for the American. Milan increased their offer to €22 million after an opening offer of €14 million. Chelsea is asking for €25 million for the 24-year-old.

Milan and Pulisic have already agreed to personal terms on a contract with the American keen on a move to the Italian giants. He saw his time on the field and production slip in each of the last two seasons with Chelsea, appearing in 30 games in all competitions last season, starting 1o of them.

Milan and Chelsea have done plenty of business over the years with several players switching sides. Most recently, Chelsea sold midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Milan last week.

Milan is not the only club bidding for Pulisic's services. French side Lyon is trying to poach him away and has offered a bid closer to Chelsea's asking price, but Pulisic remains intent on wanting to become an AC Milan player.

Pulisic's departure would be the latest for Chelsea this summer as they are cleaning house after bringing in over a dozen players over the last three transfer windows. The club has sold seven players already this summer, the latest being midfielder Mason Mount who officially joined Manchester United earlier on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic will likely be on his way out soon as well, but AC Milan may have to increase its bid one more time in order to acquire the American if Chelsea decides it won’t budge on its asking price.