Chelsea ‘confident’ of signing promising English youngster this week amid Tottenham interest

With a little over a week left in the Premier League transfer window, Chelsea are still looking to bring in new signings to bolster their squad. One player they’ve been targeting for several weeks is English winger Anthony Gordon from Everton and it appears the Blues are “confident” of securing his signature in the coming days, per The Times.

Chelsea initially bid £45 million but that was rejected by the Toffees, who value Gordon at £50. Thomas Tuchel’s side is expected to surpass the asking price with their next bid. Frank Lampard is adamant about keeping the 21-year-old Liverpool-born youngster, but he also understands that football is a business and if the Blues are offering enough, Everton will accept.

This isn’t exactly a game-changing player for Chelsea and they already have a plethora of wingers. However, it appears Hakim Ziyech could be on the way out with a possible move back to Ajax taking shape. Christian Pulisic could also be gone. Gordon has potential though, flashing glimpses of brilliance at times.

2021-22 was his first full campaign at Goodison Park, making 35 appearances and scoring four times. He also tallied two assists. Tottenham is also very keen on Gordon, but the Blues are seen as the current frontrunner for his services at the moment.

While it may not mean much, Gordon even removed Everton from his Instagram bio. Perhaps he’s expecting the Chelsea move sooner rather than later. Although it’s unlikely Gordon is going to come in and score loads of goals for Tuchel’s men, there is no question they need more of a spark up top after a brutal 3-0 defeat to Leeds United over the weekend.

The Blues are also eyeing AC Milan’s Rafael Leão, Barcelona’s Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and closing in on Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.