In a bid to break the infamous curse of the No.9 shirt, Christopher Nkunku is ready to join Chelsea and embrace the challenge of leading the line for the Premier League club, reported by goal.com. The French international has reportedly agreed to a big-money deal worth $65 million that will see him move from RB Leipzig to Stamford Bridge during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Christopher Nkunku has been a standout performer in German football, impressing with his goal-scoring prowess and creative abilities. Over the past two seasons, he has contributed 58 goals and 21 assists for RB Leipzig. While he is primarily seen as a deep-lying forward rather than an out-and-out striker, Nkunku has expressed his willingness to adapt and play wherever the coach needs him.

Speaking about his future and the possibility of becoming Chelsea's solution to their central striking issues, Nkunku stated during his time with the French national team on Euro 2024 qualification duty, “I am focused on this gathering with Les Bleus. Everything that happens after, we will have time to think. I play where the coach decides. I don't want to be a problem but a solution. But I can be in front, in support, or on the sides. I have this ability to adapt – I like to be free.”

The curse of the Chelsea No.9 shirt has been a topic of superstition among football fans. It is believed that players who wear the number 9 shirt for Chelsea experience bad luck, injury, or a lack of form. While the origins of the curse are unclear, it gained traction in the 1990s when several high-profile players struggled while donning the number 9 shirt for the club.

Chelsea, yet to confirm Nkunku's signing officially, prepares for the 2023-24 campaign under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, the club remains active in the transfer market, seeking fresh additions despite significant investments in recent windows. With Nkunku's imminent arrival, the Blues hope that he can help defy the infamous No.9 curse and contribute to their future success.