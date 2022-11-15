Published November 15, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku is set to miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after sustaining an injury in training on Tuesday.

According to Goal.com, Nkunku picked up a leg injury while trying to challenge Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga for the ball. He apparently twisted his left leg and had to be taken off the field to get treatment.

The French national team confirmed the development in a statement, saying: “Injured in training, Christopher Nkunku must give up participating in the World Cup. The whole group shares Christopher’s sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery.”

The injury to Nkunku is definitely a huge blow to Les Bleus, who are looking to defend their FIFA World Cup title. The 25-year-old was expected to be a key part of the France hit squad, having scored 12 goals for Leipzig in Bundesliga.

Making matters worse for France, it adds up to their injury woes heading to the big games in Qatar. Both Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante have been ruled out for the FIFA World Cup as well, with the former dealing with persistent knee issues and the latter still recovering from a hamstring injury that needed surgery.

France recently named Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele as their other forwards for the tournament. And sure enough with one forward down, the workload for the other members will be higher and more intense.