Chelsea have had a busy transfer window so far with so many additions and sales. In the last few weeks of the transfer window, it is about to get a lot busier. The Blues are confident about landing MLS shot-stopper Djordje Petrovic this summer.

According to the reports from the Evening Standard, Chelsea have identified the young Serbian keeper as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard has joined Real Madrid on a one-season loan due to the long-term injury of Thibaut Courtois. Chelsea have placed a bid of £20m to land the New England Revolution goalkeeper. However, the negotiations are continuing between both parties as the payment structure is yet to be decided. The Blues have also offloaded Edouard Mendy this summer, who has joined the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea want to secure the deal of the MLS shot-stopper this week. They believe that Petrovic can challenge Robert Sanchez for being the first-choice goalkeeper under Mauricio Pochettino. Sanchez gave a considerable performance against Liverpool on the opening Premier League weekend against Liverpool and is likely to be the first-choice goalkeeper. However, Petrovic can prove to be an ideal backup.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a new goalkeeper. Sanchez was given the kit number of Arrizabalaga. However, they need a second choice, as Marcus Bettinelli is out because of an injury. Moreover, Lucas Bergstrom is set to leave Stamford Bridge on loan. Petrovic also has a healthy number of appearances in Serbia and the United States, as he has played 130 senior matches across both countries.