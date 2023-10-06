Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard is poised to make a surprising return to the football pitch, but it's not the Stamford Bridge comeback that many had anticipated. This development comes four years after the Belgian winger's high-profile transfer to Real Madrid for nearly £100 million.

Hazard enjoyed several stellar seasons at Chelsea, solidifying his status as one of the Premier League and footballing world's best talents. With 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues, he was pivotal in securing six trophies during his tenure.

However, his move to Real Madrid proved to be fraught with challenges. Hazard made only 16 La Liga appearances in his debut season, setting the tone for a four-year stint marred by injuries and fitness issues. As his contract expired this summer, the 32-year-old became a free agent, prompting speculation about his future.

While retirement and a return to Chelsea were both possibilities, Hazard has taken a different path for now. According to L'Equipe, he will participate in a charity match for Varietes Club de France at the Stade de L'Epopee in Calais later this month. The club is dedicated to raising funds for charitable causes and hosts numerous matches annually.

The team featuring Hazard will include footballing icons like Didier Deschamps and Laurent Blanc. This short-term commitment to charity football suggests Hazard's long-term future in the sport remains uncertain, with speculation still swirling about his next move.

As Chelsea fans eagerly await updates on Hazard's career trajectory, this charity match offers a glimpse into his current focus and commitment to charitable endeavors. While his future in professional football remains in question, his return to the pitch for a good cause is a heartwarming development.