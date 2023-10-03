Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star, Eden Hazard, is gearing up to make a return to the football pitch, albeit in a charitable capacity, reported by GOAL. The Belgian international, who parted ways with Real Madrid at the end of the 2022/23 season, is slated to play in a charity match for Varietes Club de France in October.

The game, set to take place at the Stade de L’Epopee in Calais, France, will see Hazard teaming up with World Cup-winning legends Laurent Blanc and Didier Deschamps, alongside his former Lille teammates Yohan Cabaye and Mathieu Debuchy. If Hazard dooes not return to professional footbal this might be the last time we see the talented forward on the pitch.

Amidst speculation about his future, Hazard's decision to participate in this charitable endeavor marks his first official involvement in football since becoming a free agent. Although he had offers from his former club Lille and Ligue 1 giants Marseille during the summer transfer window, Hazard reportedly turned them down. There were also murmurs about a potential return to Chelsea, but no substantial talks materialized between the player and the club.

The charity match, anticipated to draw an audience of 12,000, serves a noble cause, providing Eden Hazard with an opportunity to showcase his skills while contributing to a charitable initiative. While this return to the pitch is a positive step for the 32-year-old, the broader question of his future in professional football remains unanswered. Hazard has yet to confirm whether he intends to retire from the game or continue his illustrious career after the charity match, leaving fans and pundits eagerly awaiting his decision.