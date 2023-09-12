Eden Hazard‘s potential return to Chelsea has been a subject of speculation recently, but renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on those rumors, claiming there is no substantial truth to these stunning reports.

The 32-year-old Belgian forward is currently a free agent after his ill-fated stint at Real Madrid came to a close. Hazard was released by Los Blancos over the summer after a disappointing four-season spell, during which he managed just seven goals for the Spanish giants, reported by GOAL.

Despite his underwhelming spell in Spain, there has been chatter about Hazard rejoining his former club Chelsea. During his previous tenure at Stamford Bridge, he notched up an impressive 110 goals in 352 appearances. The Blues are currently in search of added creativity and goal-scoring prowess, which has fueled the speculation.

However, Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside, shared insights into Hazard's current situation, stating, “There’s a lot being speculated about Eden Hazard, who remains a free agent, but at the moment I’m not aware of anything concrete. There are a lot of rumors, but nothing advanced because, at the moment, Hazard is still discussing with his family and those close to him about retirement.”

While retirement is a real possibility for Hazard, it has not been confirmed as the final decision. Romano emphasized that the player himself would decide his future path. Romano clarified, “It’s the player who has to decide and communicate, not for me or other journalists in general. For sure he’s considering retirement, but let’s see what he will decide.”

Hazard enjoyed a highly successful period at Chelsea, establishing himself as one of the world's top forwards. During his seven-year tenure in England, he helped secure two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup, and a pair of Europa League crowns. However, his future in professional football remains uncertain, with retirement still an option he is actively considering.