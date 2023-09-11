In a surprising move this summer, Declan Rice chose to join Arsenal over fierce competition from top clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea, reported by GOAL. The English midfielder recently explained that his decision was largely influenced by his faith in Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whom he trusts to guide and nurture his career.

Arsenal secured Rice's services in a high-profile transfer that saw the Gunners pay a club-record fee of £105 million. This hefty price tag reflects the high regard in which the 23-year-old is held by top clubs in the Premier League. Notably, Manchester United also expressed interest in signing him.

During an interview with former football star Joe Cole on Channel Four before England's match against Ukraine, Rice revealed the driving force behind his decision to move to the Emirates: “I have to say the manager, Mikel.” He continued by stating, “From the moment that I met him, I knew he was the one that I wanted to take care of the next part of my career, and I just had that gut feeling that Arsenal would be the club, even though there was other interest.”

Rice's admiration for Arteta is evident, as he believes that the Spanish manager can help him reach his full potential. Despite strong competition for his signature, it was Arteta's vision and guidance that ultimately swayed Rice in Arsenal's favor.

Since joining Arsenal, Rice has been an integral part of the team, featuring in every game this season and even scoring in a thrilling 3-1 victory over Manchester United. The midfielder's performance for Arsenal and his continued presence in the England squad highlight his potential for a promising future in football.

Declan Rice is expected to play a pivotal role for England in their upcoming International Friendly against Scotland, commemorating the 150th anniversary of football's oldest international fixture on record. Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be eager to see their star signing continue to shine under Arteta's guidance.