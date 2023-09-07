Eden Hazard has dropped a significant hint that he might retire from professional football in the near future, reported by GOAL. In a preview of the upcoming documentary ‘Believe,' which focuses on the Belgian national team, Hazard shared his thoughts on life and hinted at stepping away from the game. Hazard's career took a turn when he fell out of favor at Real Madrid, failing to reach the same heights he achieved during his tenure at Chelsea.

The 32-year-old expressed his desire to savor life beyond football, stating, “Little by little it is time to enjoy life with my family and friends, drinking a few Jupiler beers.” These remarks suggest that Hazard is contemplating retirement, especially after several frustrating seasons in the Spanish capital.

Despite his struggles at the club level, Hazard remains devoted to the Belgian national team, saying, “I will always be a fan of the Red Devils.” He also expressed great pride in wearing the captain's armband for Belgium.

Widely regarded as one of the most gifted attacking players of his generation, Hazard's move to Real Madrid in June 2019 was highly anticipated. However, his time with the club was marred by injuries, limiting his contributions on the field. Over four years, he managed just seven goals and 12 assists, a far cry from his earlier exploits.

Now a free agent, Eden Hazard appears to be seriously contemplating retirement from professional football. The upcoming documentary ‘Believe' may provide further insight into his decision-making process. Although Hazard is only 32 years old, if he has fallen out of love with the demands of elite football, it may indeed be the right time for him to consider hanging up his boots.