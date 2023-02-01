Chelsea set an English Premier League record by agreeing to a $131.4 million transfer for Enzo Fernandez with Portuguese side Benfica. The 22-year-old Argentine midfielder is now the most expensive player in English football history, and with the absurd transfer saga now finally complete, he broke his silence on the move to Chelsea. Via his Instagram, Fernandez had a four-word message for Blues supporters, admitting the transfer was “a dream come true.”

Fernandez has long been on Chelsea’s radar, with new owner Todd Boehly have been trying to force a move for the coveted midfielder ever since the World Cup. After lengthy negotiations with Benfica, Chelsea was finally able to secure the move by triggering the release clause in Fernandez’s contract.

In addition to those comments, Fernandez called Chelsea the “pride of London,” indicating he’s excited to get started with this chapter of his career, via Fabrizio Romano.

There were various reports of the deal between Chelsea and Benfica breaking down. But once the Blues came calling, it was clear Enzo Fernandez had his heart set on the move to London. In the end, he got his wish, and Benfica made a substantial profit on the young midfielder.

After rising to prominence at the World Cup, Chelsea made Enzo Fernandez the most expensive transfer in the history of the EPL, and now the spotlight will be on him as he looks to help turn around the Blues’ disastrous start to the season. He’s certainly upbeat about the challenge, expressing his joy over securing a move to one of the world’s most esteemed clubs.