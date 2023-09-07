Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has opened up about his Chelsea future amid rumors of leaving Stamford Bridge in the coming months. The Blues signed the Argentine World Cup winner in their record-breaking January transfer window last season.

After a stellar World Cup campaign, the 22-year-old joined the club on a hefty price tag of £106.5m from Benfica. Initially, Fernandez showed the potential of the player that made him the club-record signing for Chelsea. However, his performances recently have been under a question mark.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season, their lowest finish in the competition’s history. Moreover, they haven’t started this Premier League season well either, after winning just one of their four Premier League games. After a promising 1-1 draw against Liverpool on the opening day, the Blues have lost to Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

Chelsea fans would hope that the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia would bring stability to their midfield as they go deep into the Premier League season. After poor performances since his Chelsea transfer, there are reports that Fernandez could leave the club if things don’t improve.

Despite those transfer rumors, the former Benfica man has shared his stance on Chelsea's future. Speaking to the media during international duty, Fernandez discussed the past 12 months of his career, including the World Cup.

He said, “We know what the World Cup generates. It opened the doors to many places, as happened to me, who was at Benfica, and my move to Chelsea was very great. I always said that playing in the Premier was my dream. I am very grateful to Chelsea for the opportunity.”

It seems like Fernandez will be staying at Stamford Bridge and ensuring that his team’s performances improve this season.