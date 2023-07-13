Frank Lampard believes there is nothing he could have done to fix Chelsea‘s woes.
Lampard was brought in as interim manager for his second managerial stint with the club following the sacking of Graham Potter in the second half of last season.
However, there was no case of a new manager bounce as Lampard would only win one of his 11 games in charge with Chelsea slumping to a 12th place finish — the first bottom-half finish for the Blues in almost 30 years.
And for Lampard — who had previously gone on about a drop in standards at the club — the spirit and togetherness just wasn't there from the get-go.
“Having worked there before as a coach and player, I know the standards,” Lampard said on the Diary of a CEO Podcast (via Sky Sports). “This isn't a direct criticism of the players, because when I look at their situations where they were, and it had been a long year, I walked in with 10 games to go and they'd been there the whole season.
“A lot of players weren't playing, they were probably going to leave, which we're seeing now, and I could see in training the level wasn't enough. It wasn't enough to get a result against whoever you want to say; Brentford at home, let alone Real Madrid. Winning culture starts with basic standards.
“When I got there I could just see the spirit and togetherness wasn't there. It was nothing bad, it wasn't bad to go through the week, but you have to train elite to be elite. You have to.”
More than anything for Lampard — who was later succeeded by current Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino — the 2021 Champions League winners suffered from a massive squad that wasn't helped by transfer spending that saw the team add well over 10 players to the squad last season.
“The biggest thing about it was the size of the squad,” he added. “The motivation of players who you're not going to not play, or are out of the Champions League squad, or things like that, it's like asking someone to do all the prep and then have someone else actually do the job.”
The transfer spending hasn't stopped this summer, but there have been plenty of departures as the Blues look to bounce back in the 2023/24 season under Pochettino.