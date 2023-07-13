Frank Lampard believes there is nothing he could have done to fix Chelsea‘s woes.

Lampard was brought in as interim manager for his second managerial stint with the club following the sacking of Graham Potter in the second half of last season.

However, there was no case of a new manager bounce as Lampard would only win one of his 11 games in charge with Chelsea slumping to a 12th place finish — the first bottom-half finish for the Blues in almost 30 years.

And for Lampard — who had previously gone on about a drop in standards at the club — the spirit and togetherness just wasn't there from the get-go.

“Having worked there before as a coach and player, I know the standards,” Lampard said on the Diary of a CEO Podcast (via Sky Sports). “This isn't a direct criticism of the players, because when I look at their situations where they were, and it had been a long year, I walked in with 10 games to go and they'd been there the whole season.