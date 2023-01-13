Chelsea manager Graham Potter left little to the imagination when he dismissed the idea of midfielder and World Cup legend Christian Pulisic departing the club following a knee injury, ESPN FC senior writer James Olley wrote in a Friday report.

“No chance (of a Christian Pulisic departure), no,” Graham Potter said. “There was never any consideration of anything about that anyway but he’s a couple of months (out).

“He’s disappointed (to be injured), but he’s optimistic that he can come back quicker than the two months so he’s in that phase where he’s just trying to keep his fingers crossed and hopefully his rehab goes well.”

Christian Pulisic could be out for the next two months with an injury he suffered while attempting a shot in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City, according to a Friday article from the New York Post. The 5-foot-10-inch midfielder scored one goal on 15 shot attempts and earned one assist in six games started and 10 games substituted. He scored his only goal in a 3-0 victory over the Wolverhampton Wanderers in Stamford Bridge, taking four shots, two on target, to find the back of the net.

Chelsea earned seven wins, seven losses and four draws in 18 games played, putting them at tenth in the Premier League with 25 points.

Injuries have rarely held back the 24-year-old midfielder for long.

Christian Pulisic put on a heroic performance for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup, moving the US up 1-0 against Iran before being injured as he collided the goalkeeper in the net.

The attacking midfielder didn’t let that stop him from making a legendary return in the round of 16.

‘So proud of my guys,” Pulisic wrote in a late-November tweet. “I’ll be ready Saturday, don’t worry.”

Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace at 8 a.m. CST on Sunday in Stamford Bridge.