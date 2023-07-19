If Chelsea's 2022/23 season wasn't bad enough, their 2023/24 season couldn't have started any worse. The Blues defender Wesley Fofana is set to miss the majority of the 2023/24 campaign after undergoing ACL surgery. With Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly leaving the club, Mauricio Pochettino is hunting for a new central defender, and it appears that he could get a short-term solution for his backline.

According to the reports from 90min, Chelsea have identified Harry Maguire as a short-term replacement for injured Fofana. Maguire has had troublesome times at Manchester United recently and has been officially stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager prefers Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane ahead of him, which has made the England International surplus to requirements. Maguire has never been able to fulfill the £80m price tag that United spent to buy him from Leicester City.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is reported that Chelsea's representatives have already had discussions with the United hierarchy about a potential deal. Manchester United want to sell Maguire permanently rather than looking for loan offers. However, they would listen to the loan offers from Chelsea because the Blues can cover the player's wages completely, which can't be done by other clubs.

As far as Chelsea is concerned, it is never about the money. After their most disastrous Premier League season in 2022/23, they need to elevate their performances. However, signing a player who is already under so much pressure will not benefit Chelsea in any cause. Maguire has gone from being a potential England captain to a sad parody. If he joins Chelsea, he will be under pressure to deliver at Stamford Bridge. With the players they have sold, they cannot be adding another player that will be destined to leave after a season or two.