Mason Mount‘s transfer to Manchester United for a staggering £60 million ($77m) has ignited expectations, reported by goal.com. The talented midfielder has taken on the iconic No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford, a number previously adorned by legendary figures like Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, and David Beckham. Now, Mount's first coach, Kevin Neal, who played a vital role in the player's early development at Boarhunt Rovers FC, firmly believes the 24-year-old has the potential to become as much of a “hero” as the iconic players who have worn the shirt before him.

Kevin Neal, in an interview with the Manchester Evening News, expressed his unwavering faith in Mount's abilities. He highlighted the midfielder's impressive performances for England and Chelsea, confidently predicting that he will have a similar impact at Manchester United. However, Neal acknowledged the immense pressure that comes with wearing the No. 7 shirt at such a prestigious club.

While some previous players have struggled under the weight of expectations, Neal firmly believes that Mount is well-suited to thrive in the role. The coach emphasized that Mount has worked diligently to reach this point in his career and expressed his confidence in the player's dedication to making the most of this opportunity. Neal firmly believes that Mount's determination will drive him to excel in his new role.

Mount's performances during Manchester United's pre-season tour of America have already shown glimpses of his potential impact. With three more friendly matches against Borussia Dortmund, Lens, and Athletic Club on the horizon, Mount has the chance to continue impressing before the Premier League campaign kicks off against Wolves on August 14.

As fans eagerly await the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season, all eyes will be on Mason Mount to see if he can live up to the storied legacy of the No. 7 shirt at Manchester United. With the backing of his former coach and his undeniable talent, the young midfielder is poised to make a significant impact and potentially write his name among the club's greatest heroes.