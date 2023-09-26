Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella is seeking an exit from Chelsea during the upcoming January transfer window due to his limited playing time under manager Mauricio Pochettino, reported by GOAL. Cucurella has his sight set on Real Madrid next season.

Cucurella, who arrived at Chelsea from Brighton in the previous summer, has not featured in a single Premier League match this season. His sole appearance for the Blues came in a Carabao Cup fixture. The lack of opportunities has left the 25-year-old frustrated, prompting him to explore potential exit options, as reported by The Sun.

Real Madrid has emerged as a potential destination for Cucurella, with the Spanish giants monitoring his situation closely. A loan move to Los Blancos is being considered as an option for January. The left-back had been linked with a loan switch to Manchester United over the summer, but the deal ultimately fell through as the Red Devils secured Sergio Reguilon's signature on deadline day.

As January approaches, Cucurella's desire for more consistent playing time could see him make a move to Real Madrid, where he hopes to reignite his career and contribute to the Spanish giants' ambitions in domestic and international competitions. Real Madrid, under the leadership of manager Carlo Ancelotti, may provide the ideal platform for Cucurella to showcase his talent in La Liga and potentially the UEFA Champions League.

Should Marc Cucurella complete a move to Real Madrid in January, it would mark a significant chapter in his career as he seeks to establish himself as a regular starter for a club with lofty aspirations in both domestic and European competitions.