Lecce's rising star, Patrick Dorgu, has caught the attention of football heavyweights Barcelona and Liverpool, but the 18-year-old defender has revealed his dream of playing for Chelsea, reported by GOAL.

Dorgu, who made his Serie A debut in August 2023, has rapidly risen to prominence in the Italian league. Despite his young age, he has already become a sought-after talent in European football. Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City have all been linked with the left-back, but Dorgu's heart appears to be set on Stamford Bridge, as he wants to join the Blues.

In an interview with Ekstra Bladet, Dorgu expressed his admiration for Chelsea, saying, “Chelsea is my dream to play for. I have been a fan of them for over 10 years, so it would be a huge dream to play for them.”

Dorgu, who originally hails from Denmark and joined Lecce from FC Nordsjaelland in 2022, is currently under contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2027. This means that Lecce is in no rush to sell their prized asset. Additionally, Chelsea already boasts a roster of left-backs, including Ben Chilwell, Ian Maatsen, and Marc Cucurella, so any potential move to Stamford Bridge may not be imminent.

Nevertheless, Patrick Dorgu's desire to don the Chelsea blue highlights the allure of the Premier League and the dreams that young talents harbor when aiming for the top echelons of European football. While the road to Chelsea may be paved with challenges, Dorgu's ambition and talent have already set him on a path toward football stardom.