Kylian Mbappe‘s potential move to Real Madrid has taken center stage once again, with La Liga president Javier Tebas suggesting that there is a “70 or 80 per cent” chance of the French superstar joining the Spanish giants in 2024, reported by GOAL. Tebas also highlighted Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's track record, stating that “Florentino never loses” when it comes to transfers.

Real Madrid has been linked with Mbappe for several years, but their previous attempts to secure his signature were unsuccessful, with Mbappe choosing Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Despite making substantial offers, including a reported €200 million bid, Real Madrid couldn't bring the young forward to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe's contract situation at PSG has heightened speculation about his future. With his current deal set to expire next summer, he could become a free agent, opening the door for a potential move. Tebas believes this situation is likely to work in Real Madrid's favor, stating that Mbappe's destiny may lead him to La Liga.

Real Madrid has a history of recruiting football's biggest stars, a policy known as “Galacticos.” Past signings like Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo highlight their ambition to secure top talent. Tebas pointed out that Mbappe's arrival would align with this tradition.

Mbappe himself has previously expressed his admiration for Real Madrid, describing it as a dream club. During his time at PSG, he has already achieved significant milestones, becoming the club's all-time leading goal scorer. These factors suggest that Mbappe may be looking for a new challenge in the near future.

As the 2024 transfer window approaches, football fans around the world will eagerly await news about Kylian Mbappe's future, with Real Madrid appearing to be in pole position to secure his services.