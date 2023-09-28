Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Chelsea, has provided insight into his decision to leave winger Noni Madueke out of the team for their recent Carabao Cup victory over Brighton, reported by GOAL.

Pochettino made five changes to his starting lineup compared to the Premier League match against Aston Villa last Sunday. He offered opportunities to Cole Palmer, Ian Maatsen, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Marc Cucurella to showcase their talents. However, Madueke, who had scored in the previous round’s 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon, was notably absent from the matchday squad.

This season, Madueke has seen limited action in the Premier League, accumulating only 44 minutes of playing time. Pochettino clarified that Madueke’s absence was not due to injury when questioned about it after Chelsea’s victory at Stamford Bridge, stating, “It’s about choice, it’s about choice. Election.”

Chelsea secured a 1-0 win against Brighton, with Nicolas Jackson netting the decisive goal in the second half. The victory earned Chelsea a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Blackburn Rovers.

Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to exclude Madueke from the lineup underscores the competitive nature of the squad and his preference for specific player choices in each match. While Madueke may not have featured in the Carabao Cup fixture, his talents remain valuable to the team, and Pochettino’s decision may reflect a strategic choice rather than an indictment of the player’s abilities. As the season progresses, fans can expect to see a rotation of players as Pochettino seeks the right balance and combinations to achieve success in various competitions.