In the aftermath of Chelsea‘s disheartening 2-0 loss to Brentford at Stamford Bridge, manager Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged the pressing issue of his team's home form, reported by GOAL. The defeat marked Chelsea's eighth Premier League loss at home in 2023, constituting their worst home league record in a calendar year since 1986. The Blues have managed just one victory in their last 13 league games at Stamford Bridge, underscoring the magnitude of the challenge they face in front of their own fans.

Despite the setback, Pochettino remains steadfast, asserting that he is not worried but fully aware of the problem. Speaking about the team's struggles, he emphasized the need to foster a positive atmosphere, bridging the gap between the supporters and the players. “The key is to create a good atmosphere. You need the right way between the fans and the team. The team needs to translate the idea of the fans so they can trust them,” Pochettino stated.

Addressing the team's response to adversity, the manager stressed the importance of maintaining composure and resilience. “We need to be calm in this moment, and have the character to say: ‘Ok, it’s in a different direction but we are mature enough to play the way we should.' We will work on it,” he affirmed.

Looking ahead, Chelsea faces a challenging lineup of fixtures at Stamford Bridge, including a Carabao Cup clash against Blackburn Rovers and a league encounter against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The pinnacle of their upcoming challenges arrives on November 12, as they prepare to host the formidable Manchester City, the reigning English and European champions. Pochettino's resolve will be put to the test as he strives to steer Chelsea back on course, aiming to transform their home ground into a fortress once again.