Following Chelsea's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted that the Reds were simply "better"

In a candid assessment following Chelsea‘s resounding 4-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted that the Reds were simply “better” than his side at Anfield, reported by GOAL. The defeat marked the ninth Premier League loss for Chelsea, underscoring the challenges the team has faced this season.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool outclassed Chelsea in a match that saw the league leaders dominate across all departments. Despite Chelsea being denied two penalty appeals, Pochettino chose not to dwell on officiating decisions, emphasizing Liverpool's overall superiority. Speaking to reporters, he conceded, “The performance wasn’t good from us. They deserved to win. They were better than us.”

Pochettino acknowledged the difficulty his team faced in connecting and playing cohesively, emphasizing Liverpool's superior competitiveness. He recognized Liverpool's effectiveness and praised their performance throughout the game, stating, “In this kind of game, you need to say ‘well done Liverpool'. They were more at it than us.”

Looking ahead to the Carabao Cup final next month, Pochettino warned his players that a similar performance would lead to another disappointing outcome. He emphasized the need for improvement, stating, “If we want to match them and compete with them in the final then we have to compete in a different way.”

Highlighting Chelsea's struggles away from home, Pochettino stressed the importance of raising their level to compete with top teams like Liverpool. With four days until their next match against Wolves at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino urged his team to learn from the defeat and make the necessary improvements.

Chelsea currently finds itself in the 10th spot with 31 points from 22 matches, and Mauricio Pochettino recognizes the importance of addressing their weaknesses to secure better results in the remainder of the season.