In an unexpected turn of events during Liverpool‘s clash with Chelsea, forward Darwin Nunez found himself in the spotlight for an unusual reason, setting an unwanted Premier League record on Wednesday, reported by GOAL.

Nunez's name entered the record books as he struck the woodwork not once, twice, or even thrice, but an astonishing four times during the encounter with Chelsea. Opta revealed that this marked the most instances of a player hitting the frame of the goal in a single Premier League match since the 2003/04 season.

Despite Nunez's record-breaking woodwork encounters, Liverpool emerged victorious in a crucial Premier League fixture, maintaining their five-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City. The match saw an impressive performance from Liverpool, with Diogo Jota opening the scoring in the 23rd minute, followed by Conor Bradley's stunning goal and additional strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz.

Nunez's misfortune included a missed penalty opportunity at the close of the first half, compounding his frustrating woodwork experiences. The penalty miss occurred after Jota was fouled inside the Chelsea box. Notably, Chelsea had their own penalty appeal denied shortly before the halftime incident.

Jurgen Klopp's squad showcased dominance throughout the game, leaving Chelsea struggling to mount a comeback. The Blues managed a consolation goal with Christopher Nkunku finding the net after coming on as a substitute in the second half.

As Liverpool's campaign progresses, they now look ahead to a challenging fixture against title contenders Arsenal in North London on Sunday. The victory against Chelsea, coupled with Darwin Nunez's record, adds an intriguing layer to Liverpool's journey in the ongoing Premier League season.