Former Chelsea manager Robert Di Matteo has weighed in on the performance of Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk recently

Former Chelsea manager Robert Di Matteo has weighed in on the performance of Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk, urging the player to find greater consistency in his game. Di Matteo, speaking to DAZN Bet, expressed his views on Mudryk's current form, labeling him as an “average player” due to his inconsistent performances.

Di Matteo highlighted the importance of consistency in elevating a player from average to world-class status. He emphasized that Mudryk has displayed glimpses of high-level performance but needs to maintain that standard consistently. According to the ex-Chelsea boss, world-class players exhibit unwavering consistency week after week, a quality Mudryk must cultivate to reach the pinnacle of football excellence.

The Italian manager acknowledged Mudryk's potential and acknowledged that he has the talent to become a world-class footballer. However, Di Matteo stressed that the key differentiator lies in Mudryk's ability to replicate exceptional performances consistently in every game.

Switching focus to Chelsea's overall performance, Di Matteo offered his perspective on the team's chances in the Premier League. Despite Chelsea's commendable displays against top teams, he expressed skepticism about their ability to secure a top-four finish this season. Di Matteo suggested that Chelsea could realistically aim for a top-six finish, deeming the top four a challenging objective.

In essence, Robert Di Matteo's assessment underlines the critical role consistency plays in Mudryk's development and the team's overall success. As Chelsea navigates the ups and downs of the Premier League, Mykhailo Mudryk's ability to rise to the occasion consistently could be a determining factor in the club's pursuit of excellence.