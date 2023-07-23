Chelsea‘s big-money signing Mykhailo Mudryk has finally broken his goal drought, netting his first goal for the club during a friendly match against Brighton, reported by goal.com. The Ukraine international, who joined the Blues in an £89 million ($114m) deal during the January transfer window, has faced criticism for his lack of form in the 2022-23 season, going 17 games without finding the target.

However, Mudryk's fortunes seem to be changing as he showcased his skills and found the back of the net in a pre-season match during the club's tour of the United States. The 22-year-old winger scored Chelsea's second goal in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Premier League rivals Brighton in Philadelphia.

The goal came as Mudryk put the finishing touches to a flowing one-touch move, showing glimpses of the talent that made him a sought-after signing for the London club. The young winger represented Ukraine in the U21 European Championship earlier this summer, aiming to regain his confidence and spark after a challenging season with Chelsea.

In the same friendly match, Chelsea's other summer signings also made an impact. Christopher Nkunku, who joined the club this transfer window, was on target, along with Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson. Brighton made a late push in the game, narrowing the gap to within one goal after a spirited fightback. However, the 10-man Seagulls fell short following Jan Paul van Hecke's second-half sending off.

Chelsea's pre-season campaign has been off to a positive start, with an impressive 5-0 victory over Wrexham in their previous outing. The club will now continue their preparations for the 2023-24 season with upcoming friendly matches against Newcastle, Fulham, and Borussia Dortmund. The Blues are set to open their new Premier League campaign with a challenging fixture against Liverpool on August 13.

As Mykhailo Mudryk continues to adapt and develop within the squad, Chelsea fans will hope that his first goal is a sign of more to come, and that he can make a significant impact in the team's pursuit of domestic and European success.